UP's Kannauj Double Murder Case Takes Disturbing Turn As Accused Allegedly Admits To Offence Involving Woman's Body After Killing Couple | File Pic

Kannauj: A shocking revelation has emerged in the double murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. Police claim that the accused, Yogesh Kumar Rajput alias Panga (24), confessed to sexually assaulting the woman's body four to five times after killing the couple.

The incident took place on November 4 at an old Primary Health Centre residential complex in Gurusahayganj. According to police, the accused entered the house intending to commit theft. When the couple woke up, he allegedly attacked the husband with a wooden stick and strangled his wife after she attempted to seek help. The couple's two-year-old daughter was also brutally assaulted and injured.

Police said the accused remained inside the room for nearly three hours before fleeing with Rs 5,000 and an ATM card. He was arrested following an encounter. Investigators have recovered bloodstained clothes and the weapon used in the crime.

DNA samples, forensic evidence and biological material have been sent for examination.

The accused had previously been jailed in a double murder case in 2022 and was released on bail in August 2026.