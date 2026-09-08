UP's Improved Business Climate Draws Investors as Textile Conclave Highlights Growth Story | X

Lucknow, September 08: Uttar Pradesh's industrial development landscape has changed rapidly. Better law and order, strong infrastructure, uninterrupted power supply, better roads and connectivity, and government support for industries have increased investors’ confidence. At the two-day UP Textile Conclave-2026, which began on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, industrialists openly praised the state's improved business environment.

Rahul Agrawal of Bareilly’s Ram Kumar Agro stated, “Along with providing information about government schemes to industrialists, officials are continuously providing guidance and support. New industries are being established in the state, and now entrepreneurs are feeling an environment where they can invest without fear.” Informing that his factory employs around 500 people, he said improvements in power supply, roads and infrastructure are important for industries.

Aarushi Singhal of Ghaziabad’s Efco Exports stated, “After 2017, positive changes have been witnessed in every sector in the state. Government support is encouraging industries to expand.” She mentioned that around 800 people are employed in her industry and that there are plans to increase employment in the coming period. She also mentioned around 25% government assistance under the TUF scheme, along with an export license and other subsidies.

Ambika Prasad Pandey of Tanda-based Parth Thread Private Limited appreciated the policies implemented for the textile sector. He said the company has benefited from up to 35 percent capital subsidy and up to 60 percent interest subsidy. He also mentioned an investment of around Rs 150 crore and employment for several thousand people, and said industries are also getting skilled artisans through training schemes.

K.K. Jain of Rampur’s GSL Spinners stated, “Under the guidance of CM Yogi, the change in UP is clearly visible. Better law and order, continuous power supply, approvals through a single portal and a strong transport system have made it easier to establish industries. The company has invested around Rs 250 crore and around 700 people have received direct employment. For any investor, law and order is the most important factor, and there has been considerable improvement in this direction in the state.”

The industrial policies of the Yogi Government are not limited to attracting investment; they are also playing an important role in expanding industries, generating employment, and strengthening the local economy.