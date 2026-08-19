UP's DIKSHA User Base Reaches 27 Lakh, 12% Of National Total |

Lucknow: When education moves beyond books, blackboards and classrooms to mobile phones, computers and smart classes, access to knowledge also expands. The Yogi government has sought to connect digital education in Uttar Pradesh to this wider reach by focusing on the use of DIKSHA and expanding digital learning resources. This has resulted in a large base of 27.01 lakh registered users in the state, accounting for around 12 percent of the country’s total registered DIKSHA users.

During 2025-26, an average of 17,597 active users accessed DIKSHA every day, while 49,789 new users also joined the digital platform during the same period.

To take digital education to rural and remote schools along with urban areas, Uttar Pradesh has made more than 16,000 QR-linked educational videos available on DIKSHA. Teachers and students can easily access these educational videos through QR codes provided in the relevant lessons. This is helping connect the learning material available in schools with digital resources and improve children’s learning experience.

Innovations such as game-based assessments, pre-loaded smart-class content, and multilingual learning material have also been incorporated into the digital learning system. This provides teachers with additional digital resources to explain subjects and makes the learning process more accessible and engaging for children.

The Yogi government’s digital education initiative also focuses on inclusivity. Content in Indian Sign Language has been made available on DIKSHA, helping improve access to digital learning resources for children with special needs. We're also developing initiatives like the DIKSHA Pocket Booklets to make digital resources more accessible at the school level.

The average of 17,597 active users accessing DIKSHA every day in the state during 2025-26 reflects its regular use. The addition of 49,789 new users during the same period also highlights the expanding base of digital education in the state. This means the learning material available through DIKSHA continues to reach new teachers and other users.

Assessing Uttar Pradesh’s DIKSHA achievement only based on the ratio of users per thousand does not present the complete picture. Given the state’s large population and extensive school network, the base of 2.701 million registered users reflects the wide reach of digital education. With around 12 percent of the country’s total registered users, Uttar Pradesh has established a strong digital education base on DIKSHA.

The Yogi government’s effort goes beyond providing digital resources as a technological facility. Instead, it aims to integrate them into the regular teaching and learning experience of teachers and students. From QR-linked videos and smart-class content to game-based assessments, multilingual content and Indian Sign Language material, work is underway to make digital education more useful and inclusive through different mediums.

“Making digital education accessible to every child and teacher in the state through DIKSHA is a priority of the Yogi government. The participation of millions of users reflects the growing reach of digital education. Our goal is to further improve children’s learning through technology.,” Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh