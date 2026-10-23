UP's ₹36,230 Crore Ganga Expressway Cuts Travel Time By Up To 10 Hours, Boosts Transport & Tourism Businesses | X

Lucknow, October 22: The expressway network in UP is no longer merely a means of reducing distances between cities, but is becoming a foundation for accelerating economic activity. In this context, Ganga Expressway, which passes through 12 districts, is giving fresh momentum to the local economy by connecting the western part of the state with its eastern region. Stretching approximately 594 kilometers from Meerut to Prayagraj, the expressway has given new momentum to transporters and tour and travel operators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi on April 29, 2026. Built at a cost of approximately Rs. 36,230 crore, the project is a significant achievement in the state’s infrastructure development. The expressway has emerged as a new freight transportation option for transporters.

Shiv Kumar Yadav, operator of Goodluck Transport in Meerut, says it has not only made freight transport between cities in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh easier but also reduced overall travel time. The smooth movement of trucks has benefited transporters by reducing fuel expenses and operating costs. With traffic congestion eliminated, goods are now delivered on time, strengthening traders’ confidence. At the same time, new opportunities are emerging for transporting industrial and agricultural products and other goods.

Similarly, Amit Sharma, owner of Upkar Transport in Saharanpur, said transporters have benefited most economically from the construction of the Ganga Expressway. They have saved both time and fuel. Before the Ganga Expressway was built, transporting goods from Saharanpur to Prayagraj took 20 to 22 hours, but the same journey can now be completed in 11 to 12 hours. Despite paying toll tax, transporters are recording a significant reduction in operating costs through fuel and time savings.

Ganga Expressway has also given a major boost to the tour and travel business. Mulak Singh, who runs Jyoti Tour and Travel in Meerut, says journeys have become easier for passengers traveling from the western region to Prayagraj and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This has directly benefited taxi, cab and tour package operators. Covering long distances in less time has made journeys more convenient, increasing the number of passengers. New options have also opened up for religious tourism, family trips, and group tours. Travel operators in Meerut are now adding new destinations to their tour packages via the expressway, expanding their business.

Amit Gupta, a tour and travel operator in Saharanpur, acknowledges that he has benefited considerably since the construction of the Ganga Expressway. The biggest advantage is the time saved. Earlier, traveling from Saharanpur to Prayagraj by car or minibus took 16 to 17 hours, whereas the journey now takes just 10 hours. Similarly, the journey from Meerut to Prayagraj, which earlier took 10 to 12 hours, can now be completed in approximately 6 hours. This has led to a significant increase in passenger bookings. In addition to saving time, vehicle maintenance costs have also decreased.

This six-lane access-controlled expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. Its controlled entry and exit system helps organize long-distance traffic more efficiently. Ganga Expressway connects Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Its significance for these districts extends beyond improved road connectivity. The expressway has increased the potential for expanding transportation, warehousing, processing, and other commercial activities in connected areas. Under the Yogi Government’s expressway-based development model, improved connectivity is seen as a way to attract investment and reduce regional imbalances. Easier movement between the industrial and commercial centers of western UP and the agricultural and commercial regions of eastern UP is expected to foster better coordination among economic activities.

Expressway is also having a significant impact on the agricultural sector. Improved road connectivity is making it easier for farmers and agricultural product traders to access larger markets. Fruits, vegetables, and other perishable products can now be transported more easily and in less time to mandis, processing units, and consumer markets. This has reduced transportation costs and delivery time. Similarly, supplying raw materials to industries and transporting finished products have become more convenient.

A proposal aims to develop an integrated manufacturing and logistics corridor across approximately 2,635 hectares along the Ganga Expressway. The objective is to connect transportation facilities with industrial investment, warehouses, freight handling and manufacturing activities. These projects will create new opportunities for local employment, ancillary businesses, and expansion of the services sector.

Faster access to cities of religious and cultural significance, such as Prayagraj, is encouraging tourism. In addition, demand for hotels, eateries, vehicle repair services, transportation and other services is likely to increase along the route. The project also includes a 3.5-kilometer-long emergency airstrip in Shahjahanpur. Thus, Ganga Expressway is a major project connecting road infrastructure with economic opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.