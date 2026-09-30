UPRISE 2026 In Meerut: Petro Water Wins Build For UP Pitch Finale, Bags ₹25,000 Prize | X

Lucknow, September 30: UPRISE 2026, a programme associated with the Yogi Government’s campus innovation and career drive, was organised at MIET, Meerut. The objective of the programme was to connect youth with innovation, entrepreneurship, career opportunities and practical thinking for solving local problems. The programme was presented in collaboration with Times Network and Zoom. A large number of students participated in the event, and 12 student teams presented their ideas during the Build for UP Pitch Finale.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is emphasising connecting youth with skill development, employment, startup, and entrepreneurship opportunities along with education. The university tour of UPRISE 2026 is providing a platform for young people at the campus level to present their ideas and receive guidance from experts. Prior to this, the campaign had reached various cities, including Kanpur, Agra, Lucknow, Raebareli, Mathura, Bareilly and Saharanpur.

During the programme organised at MIET, students participated enthusiastically in the registration and activation zones. The CM-Yuva Yojana awareness stall, scorecard activity and the sticky-note wall in the Shakti Zone kept students actively engaged with the programme. This was followed by the Build for UP Pitch Finale in the auditorium. Twelve teams presented their solutions and ideas based on local problems before the jury. The presentations were evaluated live by a panel of expert advisors, and at the conclusion, the winning team was awarded a cash prize of ₹25,000 on stage. Petro Water emerged as the winner of Build for UP. Neuro Grip secured the Runner-Up 1 position, while Agri Nova secured the Runner-Up 2 position.

Uttar Pradesh BJP State Secretary Mahamedha Nagar attended the programme as the Chief Guest. The event also focused on student participation and issues related to youth leadership. The mentor panel included Harshit Desai, who has experience in scalable consumer internet products and innovation; Jayaraj Jadhav, an expert in digital marketing, e-commerce, and digital transformation; and creative producer Bipasha Sarangi, who works in the field of content strategy and format creation. Through the guidance of these experts, students received an opportunity to understand various aspects of product development, digital business, and creative storytelling.

Around 1,650 people registered for and attended the programme. Through digital platforms, the programme reached approximately two lakh people, while through offline engagement it reached around 8,000 people. Campus Ambassadors Saloni Sharma, Adarsh Shukla and Aastha Chauhan contributed to enhancing student participation. The programme also showcased the standard branding and production arrangements of UPRISE. A uniform presentation was created across the entire campus through registration and media backdrops, Octonorm activation zones, standees, banners and signage.