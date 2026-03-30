UPPSC PCS 2024 Results Prove Merit-Based System Gaining Nationwide Credibility Among Aspirants

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The result of the PCS-2024 examination conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has brought an important message not only for state but for the entire country. This time, the success of candidates from 10 other states along with UP in the selection list has proved that UP's examination system has now become a symbol of trust at national level.

Changing face of recruitment examinations in Uttar Pradesh is now emerging as a strong example before the entire country. Due to merit-based selection and complete transparency, UP's examinations have now become reliable at national level. This is why the confidence of youth from other states is continuously increasing and they are participating in large numbers and achieving success. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, 'UP Model' is becoming an inspiring benchmark for the entire country, where talent gets fair opportunities and hard work yields direct results.

Among the selected candidates, notable presence of aspirants not only from UP but also from states like Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh shows that UP's examinations have now become a center of national attraction. Out of a total of 932 selected candidates, 92.7% (864) belong to Uttar Pradesh domicile, while 7.3% (68) candidates from other states have achieved success, which is a strong proof of the system’s credibility.

State-wise data analysis shows that 20 candidates (2.15%) from Madhya Pradesh, 18 (1.93%) from Haryana, 12 (1.29%) from Bihar and 9 (0.97%) from Delhi have succeeded. Candidates from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have also been selected. This indicates that along with local candidates, aspirants from other states are also competing equally and achieving success in UP's examination system, reflecting its transparency and fairness.

District-wise analysis of this examination presents a clear picture of wide expansion of opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Selection of candidates from 74 out of 75 districts proves that talent is no longer limited to big cities but is emerging from every corner. Among selected candidates, Lucknow (8.24%), Prayagraj (5.34%), Kanpur Nagar (4.52%), Agra (3.02%) and Ayodhya (2.78%) are in top five, reflecting the strong presence of major educational centers.

At the same time, success of candidates from relatively smaller and backward districts like Sambhal, Kannauj, Kasganj, Mahoba and Fatehgarh shows that the system has truly become inclusive and opportunities are reaching every district equally.

Category-wise data shows clear balance, highlighting inclusive and fair nature of selection process. A total of 357 candidates from General category, 270 from OBC, 186 from SC, 97 from EWS and 22 from ST have been selected, proving that opportunities have reached all sections equally. Notably, 8 candidates from OBC category in Top 20 reflect real participation and equal competitive opportunity for backward classes.

The strong presence of women is also clearly visible in results. With 80% women in Top 5, it is evident that women are not only participating but also securing top positions.

Impact of Abhyudaya Scheme: 43 candidates achieved success

Positive impact of CM Yogi Adityanath's ambitious 'Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme' is also clearly visible in these results. Success of 43 candidates trained under this scheme in PCS-2024 shows that talented youth from economically and socially weaker sections are now getting access to quality guidance and resources.

Free coaching, mentorship and a competitive environment have provided new direction to these candidates, enabling them to succeed even in tough competitive examinations. This achievement not only proves the effectiveness of the scheme but also strengthens the vision of 'Yogi Model', which is committed to providing equal opportunities for every talent to grow.