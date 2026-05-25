UPPSC Files FIR Against Rumour Mongers Over Lekhpal Main Examination | Representative Image

The UPPSC has lodged an FIR against those spreading rumours regarding the Lekhpal Main Examination. Acting on the complaint filed by the Commission, the Vibhutikhand Police Station in Lucknow has registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The investigation will be monitored by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vibhutikhand.

In its complaint, the Commission clearly stated that the examination for recruitment to the Lekhpal post was conducted across 861 examination centres in 44 districts with complete fairness, transparency, and integrity.

However, certain anti-social elements shared false and misleading posts on social media to mislead candidates appearing in the main examination.

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Through these posts, attempts were made to tarnish the image of the government and obstruct official work.

Earlier, the Commission had appealed to candidates not to pay attention to any rumours or unverified information and to rely only on official information issued by the Commission.

The Commission has assured that there will be no compromise on transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.