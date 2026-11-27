UPPCS 2025 Recruitment Reset As Allahabad HC Orders Fresh Prelims Results, Mains Exam To Be Held Again | File Pic

Prayagraj: In a major development for thousands of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants, the Allahabad High Court has directed the commission to revise the UPPCS 2025 Preliminary Examination results and prepare a fresh merit list by applying reservation rules correctly. The ruling is expected to change the entire selection cycle, including the Mains examination and interviews.

Justice Manish Kumar Nigam passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Sanjay Kumar and three other candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The petitioners challenged the commission's approach towards meritorious reserved-category candidates who had secured marks above the unreserved-category cut-off but were not adjusted against open-category seats.

According to the petitioners, 4,533 candidates were affected by the commission's decision. These included 2,993 OBC, 464 Scheduled Caste (SC), 155 Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 921 EWS candidates.

The petitioners argued that candidates from reserved categories who qualify on merit above the general-category cut-off must be considered for open-category vacancies. They maintained that the commission's approach violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Services Reservation Act, 1994.

Accepting the plea, the High Court directed UPPSC to prepare a revised preliminary merit list by adjusting eligible reserved-category candidates who scored above the unreserved-category cut-off into the open category. The commission will also have to declare fresh preliminary results.

An important clarification is that candidates will not have to appear for the Preliminary examination again. The revised results will be prepared using the marks obtained in the examination already conducted.

However, the consequences for the subsequent selection stages are significant. The Mains examination, which has already been conducted, will have to be held again based on the revised merit list. Candidates qualifying through the fresh results will be eligible to appear in the new Mains examination, followed by a fresh interview process.

The UPPCS 2025 recruitment drive is being conducted for 814 posts. A total of 6,26,387 candidates applied for the Preliminary examination, while 2,65,270 appeared.

The original results, declared on December 1, 2025, shortlisted 11,727 candidates for the Mains examination. Of these, 10,284 appeared, and 2,297 candidates subsequently qualified for interviews.

The latest judgment has effectively brought the recruitment process back to the revised Preliminary result stage.

For thousands of aspirants, the decision could change their eligibility and selection prospects. UPPSC will now have to undertake the revised merit calculation and announce the next steps in accordance with the High Court's directions.