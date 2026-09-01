UPPCB Appoints 40 New Group 'B' Officers; CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Merit-Based Recruitment Process | X - CMOfficeUP

Lucknow, September 1: After the completion of the regular recruitment of Group 'B' officers in the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, 40 newly selected officers met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Congratulating all the selected officers, the Chief Minister stated, "This recruitment, conducted after a long interval, will strengthen the Board's efficiency and give new momentum to works related to environmental protection."

CM Yogi also observed, "The objective of the State Government is to strengthen a selection system in government services in which merit receives the highest priority along with transparency. The new recruitment process implemented in the Pollution Control Board is an important step in this direction."

The Chief Minister noted, "The responsibility of the Pollution Control Board is directly linked to the environment of the State and the healthy lives of its people. Therefore, the newly selected officers should use their technical expertise with complete responsibility, sensitivity, and honesty." He directed the officers to take their training seriously and to understand field-level challenges along with the departmental working system.

A total of 40 officers have been selected in Group 'B' of the Pollution Control Board, including 26 Assistant Environmental Engineers and 14 Assistant Scientific Officers. Among the selected officers, 21 have been educated at various IITs, while the remaining officers have received education from reputed institutions of the country and the State. The selected officers also include 8 women.

A notable feature of this recruitment was that the selection process was changed in accordance with the Chief Minister's directions and principles. Earlier, recruitment of Group 'B' officers in the Board was primarily conducted only on the basis of interviews. By amending the old Regulations, 1995, the selection process was changed to a two-tier system based on a written examination and interview. Under the new system, the written examination was given 85 percent weightage and the interview 15 percent weightage. This made academic and technical merit the primary basis for selection.

After the revised regulations came into effect, an advertisement was issued on February 27, 2026, for 26 posts of Assistant Environmental Engineer and 14 posts of Assistant Scientific Officer. On April 27, a written examination was conducted simultaneously in various cities of the State, and the examination was organized through IIT Kanpur. The result of the written examination was declared on June 8. Thereafter, four interview panels were constituted under the chairmanship of retired judges of the High Court. Experts from various IITs and universities were also included in the panels. The interviews were completed on July 4, and the final result was declared on July 8.

This time, instead of directly posting the newly selected officers in the field, a training arrangement has been made. In accordance with the Chief Minister's directions, a one-month training programme has been prescribed for the officers. As part of the training, a one-week programme is being conducted at IIM Lucknow. The Government believes that regular recruitment of technically proficient officers and providing them with training will improve the Pollution Control Board's monitoring, compliance with environmental standards, and the effectiveness of field operations.