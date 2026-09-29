UPITS-2026: Invest UP, Police, Tourism, NTPC Among Top Pavilions Honoured At Trade Show | X

Greater Noida, September 29: On the occasion of the conclusion of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026, outstanding pavilions and stalls set up in various halls of India Expo Center and Mart were honored. Various state government departments, industrial development authorities, public sector undertakings, banks, private companies, educational institutions, and other participating organizations effectively showcased their products, schemes, achievements, and innovations at the trade show.

Various teams that contributed to the event's success were also honored. The award ceremony highlighted creative presentations by various departments, institutions, and the private sector, as well as better pavilion displays and the collective contribution to making UPITS-2026 a success.

In Hall-1, the pavilions of Invest UP, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority and Indian Oil Corporation Limited were honored. In Hall-3, the stalls/pavilions of Kent RO Systems, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Yamuna International Airport, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, Escorts Kubota Limited and Vivo were recognized.

In Hall-4, the pavilions of the Home (Police) Department, ODOP/ODOC, Information and Public Relations Department, Transport Department, Culture Department and Ayush Department were honored. The Information Department pavilion effectively showcased the state government's development schemes, achievements, and public welfare initiatives. In Hall-5, Rafe Mfiber Private Limited, UP Electronics Corporation Limited, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, the UP Electronics Corporation startup pavilion and Adverb Technologies Limited received recognition.

In Hall-6, the pavilions/stalls of the Urban Development Department, NTPC Limited, Social Welfare Department, Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority, Power Grid Corporation of India and Irrigation Department were honoured. In Hall-7, Dharampal Satyapal Limited (DS Group), Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Tata Consultancy Services, Noida Authority, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, Training and Employment/ITI Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission were honored.

In Hall-8, the stalls of Integral University, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Sharda Educational Trust (Sharda Hospital) received recognition.

In Hall-11, Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited, Shri Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Private Limited and UPSTC were honored. In Hall-12, the pavilions/stalls of Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, Food Processing Department, Horticulture Department, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, NIF Private Limited and State Agricultural Produce Market Council were honored.

In Hall-15, the Sports Department and Labor Department were honored, while in Hall-17, ACE Honda, M3M (Skyline Propcon), Tata Motors (Ashok Auto Ventures), GYGY Infradesign, Godrej Properties, Mahalakshmi Infrahome (Migson), Gaursons India, AC Infracity Developers and Scrabble Concepts were honored.

The teams that contributed to the successful organization of UPITS-2026 were also specially honored. These included the DIC team, local police administration team, ODOP team, ODOC team, Export Promotion Bureau team, CM Yuva team, India Expo Mart Limited (IEML) team, ‘Khabar Kisan Ki’ team, EPCH team, and the cultural program team.