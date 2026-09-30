UPITS 2026 Draws ₹695.18 Crore Dairy Investment Proposals From 22 Companies, Over 2,500 Jobs Planned In UP | File Photo

Lucknow, September 30: Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2026) has also brought major employment opportunities for youths. Through proposals received at the trade show, 22 dairy companies will invest Rs. 695.18 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The total investment will create jobs for more than 2,500 youths. Ace International Ltd. will make the largest investment in the dairy sector here. The company will invest Rs. 457 crore in Hathras, Aligarh and Agra and provide employment/jobs to 1,500 youths. Meanwhile, the company has received investment proposals worth Rs. 100 crore from Carebro Innovators Pvt. Ltd.

Aditya Goyal of Ace International Limited considers Uttar Pradesh the most suitable destination for investment. He stated that his company will invest Rs. 457 crore here. He has coordinated with the department regarding the proposed investments in Hathras, Aligarh and Agra. He will bring more than 1,500 youths into his company and put them on the path to prosperity.

The Dairy Development Department has received investment proposals from Carebro Innovators Pvt. Ltd. Investor Amit Singh said his company will invest Rs 100 crore in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Meerut and Bareilly. Through this, more than 250 youths will be provided employment.

Dairy Development Department has received these investment proposals under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development and Dairy Products Promotion Policy-2022. A large crowd also gathered at the stalls of the department, cooperative and private dairy entrepreneurs. Parag-Amul, Namaste India, Paras Dairy, Gyan Dairy, New Era Dairy, Alpha Milk Foods, CP Milk and several other companies participated. Financial Controller Arvind Kumar Singh, Chief Dairy Development Officer AP Singh, Dairy Development Officer IB Singh, and others provided investors and visitors with information about the department's schemes.

Top 5 investment proposals received by the department

Version

“At Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2026), Dairy Development Department has received investment proposals worth Rs. 695.18 crore. These proposals will be implemented on the ground in several districts of the state. This will also provide employment/jobs to more than 2,500 youths of the state. In addition, the department is working to invite other investors to the state and connect youths with employment.”

Dhanlakshmi K. , Dairy Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh