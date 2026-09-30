UPITS 2026 Draws ₹6,500 Crore Investment Proposals, 4,400 MoUs & Over 5.99 Lakh Visitors In Greater Noida | X - myogiadityanath

Greater Noida, September 30: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026, which remained abuzz for 5 days with businesspersons, investors, buyers, entrepreneurs and the general public from across the country and the world, may have concluded, but the global platform provided through it to Uttar Pradesh’s products, entrepreneurship, investment potential and cultural heritage is expected to give a new direction to the state’s business activities in the coming period.

UPITS-2026, held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, effectively presented Uttar Pradesh’s changing industrial and business landscape before the country and the world. The five-day event recorded the presence of more than 5.99 lakh visitors. More than 41,500 B2B meetings were held between buyers from India and abroad and entrepreneurs from the state, while around 4,400 MOUs were signed across various sectors.

These business agreements and discussions brought forth investment proposals of approximately ₹6,500 crore and potential business opportunities worth ₹15,500 crore. Thus, UPITS emerged as an effective platform connecting the state’s products with markets and entrepreneurs with global buyers.

UPITS witnessed a confluence of Uttar Pradesh’s traditional products and modern industries, bringing everyone from One District, One Product (ODOP) to startups, MSMEs, exporting units, young entrepreneurs and large industrial groups onto a single platform. Products representing the distinct identity of different districts of the state attracted the attention of foreign buyers and investors.

The trade show also demonstrated that traditional craftsmanship and modern technology are progressing together in Uttar Pradesh’s economy. The presence of handicrafts, handlooms, food processing and agriculture-based products, along with electronics, technology, startups and other emerging sectors, presented a comprehensive picture of the state’s economy.

The most important aspect of UPITS was its business activity. During the thousands of B2B meetings held over 5 days, buyers and sellers engaged in direct dialogue and discussions were held on issues such as product quality, markets, supply, exports and business partnerships.

This provided entrepreneurs from the state an opportunity to establish direct access to potential buyers. More than 41,500 B2B meetings brought to the fore the business aspect of the event, which made UPITS a platform for actual business contacts rather than merely a venue for product display.

This year, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, Russia, Austria and Belarus joined UPITS as partner countries. The participation of representatives and businesspersons from these countries provided entrepreneurs from Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to engage in dialogue with international markets and investors. The presence of foreign delegations and buyers presented the state’s business potential in a global perspective.

Through One District One Cuisine (ODOC), UPITS also provided a global platform to Uttar Pradesh’s rich culinary tradition. Traditional cuisine and culinary heritage from different regions of the state were presented in different zones. Master Chef classes and live presentations familiarised visitors with the flavours of Uttar Pradesh and its cultural diversity.

The CM Yuva Expo and pavilions related to skill development showcased the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and skill capabilities of the youth of the state. Young entrepreneurs received an opportunity to sell their products as well as engage directly with potential buyers and businesspersons. Startups and technology-based enterprises also presented the changing face of Uttar Pradesh through their innovations.

At the Invest UP pavilion, dialogue was held among investors, foreign representatives and entrepreneurs from the state on investment possibilities in various sectors. The participation of 36 foreign exhibitors and 100 international buyers further broadened investment and business contacts. Opportunities available in various industrial sectors and the state’s business facilities were presented before investors.

UPITS was not limited to being a platform for trade and investment. During the five days, the state’s folk art, music, culture, cuisine and handicrafts also attracted the attention of visitors from India and abroad. Cultural performances connected this major business event with Uttar Pradesh’s diverse cultural heritage.

With the conclusion of UPITS-2026, the five-day event may have come to an end, but 4,400 MOUs, more than 41,500 B2B meetings, more than 5.99 lakh footfall and thousands of business contacts have already laid the foundation for its future impact.

By connecting local products with global markets, youth with entrepreneurship, entrepreneurs with buyers and investors with new opportunities, UPITS-2026 showcased Uttar Pradesh’s economic potential on a broad platform.