UPITS 2026 Begins In Greater Noida With 2,400 Exhibitors, 600 Global Buyers To Boost State Exports | X - myogiadityanath

Greater Noida, September 25: The strength of Uttar Pradesh, from its traditional skills to modern manufacturing, was showcased before the world in Greater Noida on Friday. In the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS).

This time, more than 600 foreign buyers from 90 countries have arrived, while more than 2,400 exhibitors are participating in the trade show with their products. Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said the world now has confidence in the quality of Uttar Pradesh’s products, its strong supply chain, and the reliability of its entrepreneurs. Today, the state is exporting goods worth more than ₹2 lakh crore.

CM stated that in four years, the UP International Trade Show has become a major platform for showcasing products manufactured in the state to the world. Last year, 550 buyers from 72 countries participated. This time, more than 600 buyers from 90 countries have arrived, and around 1.5 lakh B2B visitors are expected to participate in the event. This growing participation reflects increasing global confidence in the skills of Uttar Pradesh’s artisans, the innovation of its youth, the MSME sector, and the hard work of the state’s farmers.

CM stated, “The world follows those who remain connected to their roots while moving shoulder to shoulder with the world.” UP International Trade Show is an example of this. It is an opportunity to see tradition and technology, heritage and innovation and the strength of skills and markets together. Here, UP’s local strength is establishing its identity before the global market. This is the working culture of double-engine government that transforms capability into possibility and possibility into prosperity.

The Chief Minister described Amit Shah as an inspiration behind the vision of giving a new identity to the state's traditional enterprises. He stated that in 2017, while serving as the National President of BJP, Shri Amit Shah had recognized the strength of Uttar Pradesh’s traditional enterprises while preparing the Uttar Pradesh Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. He believed that the day Uttar Pradesh recognized this strength, nothing could stop it from emerging as a new manufacturing hub. After the government was formed, this vision took on a brand identity in the form of ‘One District-One Product’.

CM stated that Uttar Pradesh has never lacked possibilities. The need was to recognize that capability, provide the right environment and take it to the larger market. For decades after Independence, artisans did not get the necessary resources, proper direction, markets and platforms. As a result, the new generation began moving away from its ancestral skills. The government identified the skills present in districts, villages, and local clusters and allowed them to move forward.

He stated that talent and tradition were connected with technology. Through quality, design, packaging, certification, branding, and marketing, local products were prepared to meet the requirements of markets in India and across the world. The expansion of expressways, highways, airports, freight corridors and industrial infrastructure as world-class infrastructure has made access to large and global markets easier for local products.

The Chief Minister said 79 products from Uttar Pradesh’s MSME sector have received GI tags, and applications have been filed for 75 new products. Referring to Bhadohi carpets, Moradabad brassware, Kannauj perfume and Varanasi silk sarees, he said the state’s cultural heritage has been transformed into brands worth crores of rupees. Through schemes such as ODOP, PM Vishwakarma and Vishwakarma Shram Samman, artisans have been connected with training, toolkits, loans, branding and markets. At the trade show, artisans and entrepreneurs are reaching global buyers directly.

Japan, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, Austria and Belarus are participating as partner countries in the UP International Trade Show. These countries have also set up special pavilions. CM said these countries' participation would take bilateral trade relations to a new level. It would also open avenues for strategic partnerships, technology transfer and joint ventures. By leveraging the Free Trade Agreements signed with several major countries under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, UP is allowing international companies to manufacture here and access the global market.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Rakesh Sachan, Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Ministers of State Hansraj Vishwakarma and Brijesh Singh, MPs Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Surendra Nagar, MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, Members of the Legislative Council Shrichand Sharma and Narendra Bhati, BJP Regional President Nawab Singh Nagar, Noida District President Abhishek Sharma, Metropolitan President Mahesh Chauhan, along with other public representatives, were present at the inaugural ceremony. Japan’s Ambassador Ono Keiichi, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong and Belarus Ambassador Mikhail Kasko, along with representatives from various countries, foreign buyers, exhibitors and entrepreneurs, also attended the ceremony.

Union Home Minister and Chief Minister visit the trade show in an e-cart

The program began with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offering floral tributes to the portrait of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. CM presented the Home Minister with a Radha-Krishna idol made of opal glass from Firozabad under ODOP. After this, both leaders went together in an e-cart to see the stalls at the trade show. They stopped at different stalls, viewed the products, and sought information from the entrepreneurs. In the presence of the Chief Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also launched the ‘Ek Janpad Ek Vyanjan’ ODOC portal.

More than one crore MSMEs employing more than three crore people

MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said the UP International Trade Show has become Uttar Pradesh's brand. B2B meetings will be held here with buyers from various countries and the state’s small products will receive global exposure. More than one crore MSME units in the state are employing more than three crore people. After agriculture, this sector provides the most employment. Through ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, more than six lakh handicraft artisans have so far benefited from training and advanced toolkits. With the addition of 14 new trades, 25 trades are now under training and advanced toolkits. Entrepreneurs are also being provided loans without interest and without a guarantee.