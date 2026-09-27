UPITS 2026: 4,700 B2B Meetings, 412 Agreements Worth US$54.2 Million On Day Two

Foreign buyers and Uttar Pradesh businesses engage in B2B meetings at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida | X

Greater Noida, September 26, 2026: The fourth Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS)-2026, organised to establish Uttar Pradesh as one of the country’s leading export and investment centres under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continued to serve as a major platform for business and global trade dialogue on its second day. Around 4,700 B2B meetings were held on Saturday between foreign buyers and participating exhibitors from the state at the five-day trade show being held at India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida.

As a result, 412 memoranda of understanding were signed, with an estimated business value of around 54.2 million US dollars.

Global Buyers Engage With UP Businesses

The results on the second day underline international buyers' interest in Uttar Pradesh’s products and services and the trade show's role in directly connecting the state’s exporters, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs with global markets. Through the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, foreign buyers and entrepreneurs from the state have an opportunity for face-to-face interaction, paving the way for potential business partnerships to become agreements.

On the first day of UPITS, more than 2,800 business meetings were held in the dedicated B2B area set up in Hall No. 17. Around 500 MSMEs from Uttar Pradesh participated in these meetings, and business inquiries worth approximately Rs 140 crore were recorded. Direct interaction between foreign buyers and Indian sellers created opportunities to explore business possibilities across various product and service sectors.

Local Products Seek Global Markets

The objective of UPITS, organised by the Yogi government, is to connect Uttar Pradesh’s products, services, exporters and MSMEs with global markets while creating new opportunities for investment and business partnerships in the state. Indian manufacturers, exporters, MSMEs, investors, global buyers and delegations from partner countries are present on a single platform at the trade show. As part of the government’s ‘Local to Global’ approach, this platform is providing entrepreneurs from the state an opportunity to directly reach international buyers.

In particular, through the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet and well-planned B2B interactions, along with showcasing products, actual business contacts are being established and potential export deals are being discussed.

UPITS-2026 will continue until September 29. According to the organisers, B2B meetings will continue in the coming days, with the possibility of more business agreements and commercial outcomes.