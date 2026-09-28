UPITS 2026: 30 MoUs Signed To Connect Women Self-Help Groups With Larger Markets | X

Greater Noida, September 28: A major step was taken on Monday at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show to connect products from women's self-help groups with larger markets. Around 30 MoUs were signed between women’s groups and reputed companies during the buyer-seller meeting organized by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission. Signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the agreements were seen as an initiative to connect women’s businesses with markets and large buyers. Maurya instructed officials to continuously monitor the agreements signed at the trade show and ensure that all the MoUs are implemented on the ground.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said that from the next academic session, women from self-help groups will help arrange uniforms for around 1.5 crore children in primary schools. He said that preparing uniforms for such a large number of children would create new employment and business opportunities for women’s groups. “The government aims to take women from Lakhpati Didi to Crorepati Didi,” he said.

He stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are underway to make women in rural areas self-reliant. “Under the Yogi government, women are becoming economically stronger along with being safe. Platforms that provide markets for products made by women’s groups are important, where they can directly establish business relationships with companies,” he remarked.

During the buyer-seller session, women from self-help groups across various districts of the state presented their products to company representatives. The objective was to establish direct contact between the women producing the products and large buyers. The program also featured success stories of women from the state through a short film. The program also highlighted the experiences of women who progressed through Prerna Canteen and Saras Haat.

Director of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission Arun Kumar stated that lakhs of women are moving ahead in economic activities after joining the livelihood mission. “The trade show is providing an opportunity to connect their products with an international-level platform and potential buyers,” he said.

Saroj Devi of Azad Self-Help Group in Siddharthnagar said she started her business by taking a loan of Rs. 5 lakh. After repaying the loan with government support, her annual business has now reached Rs. 6 lakh. Kaushalya of Priyanshi Self-Help Group in Amroha started a spice business with a Rs. 3 lakh loan. Her annual business has also crossed Rs. 6 lakh. Shafika of Navi Prerna Self-Help Group stated that her business has crossed the Rs. 10 lakh mark.

Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department, Saurabh Babu, said that facilitating MoUs with buyer companies for the sale of products made by women’s groups is a meaningful government initiative. “This will enable women to get a market along with production,” he said.

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, Narendra Kashyap, Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma, Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department, Saurabh Babu, Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission Arun Kumar, Joint Mission Directors Praveenanand and Chandrashekhar were present at the program.