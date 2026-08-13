UP Trains Master Trainers In All 75 Districts To Promote Menstrual Health Awareness In Schools | X

Lucknow, August 13: Ensuring that girls' education is not disrupted due to a biological process and that schools become safe, respectful and sensitive spaces for them, the Yogi Government is implementing systemic measures at the grassroots level. In this direction, master trainers are being prepared in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh to enhance teachers' understanding and sensitivity regarding menstrual health and hygiene.

Under a two-day state-level orientation programme, three participants from each district are being trained as master trainers. On the first day, August 13, orientation was completed for 111 participants from 37 districts, while the remaining 112 participants from other districts will undergo orientation on August 14. In total, 223 participants are being trained over the two days.

This initiative is an important step towards strengthening menstrual health-related arrangements and creating a sensitive educational environment in schools in the context of the Dr. Jaya Thakur vs Union of India and Others case. The training aims to develop an understanding that menstrual health should not be limited merely to the availability of sanitary pads, but should also include safe toilets, water, soap, proper disposal systems, privacy, awareness and a supportive environment. The training material also emphasises a broader perspective by linking menstrual health with girls' dignity, education and constitutional rights.

The training programme provides information on the broader aspects of menstrual health highlighted by the Supreme Court in its January 30, 2026 judgment in the Dr. Jaya Thakur vs Union of India case. According to the training material, menstrual health has been linked to the right to live with dignity, while stressing the responsibility of the state and educational institutions to ensure safe and dignified menstrual management.

It also emphasises the need to ensure necessary facilities in all government and private schools, whether rural or urban, and to make certain that no girl's education is adversely affected because of menstruation.

Under the state-level orientation programme, three nominated participants from each district are being trained as master trainers. On the first day, 111 participants from 37 districts took part in the programme. These included participants from Agra, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Badaun, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi and Hathras. Orientation for the remaining 112 participants is scheduled for August 14.

The three master trainers trained at the state level will return to their respective districts and provide online training to male and female teachers in all schools. Through this mechanism, the training material and understanding developed at the state level will directly reach schools.

Teachers will be trained on menstrual health, girls' dignity and privacy, sensitive behaviour, essential facilities and the creation of a supportive school environment. This approach will ensure that the training is not limited to a selected group of participants but reaches every school and teacher.

The training material also highlights the important role of teachers. Supporting girls without shame or discrimination, explaining menstruation as a normal biological process and providing assistance whenever needed are integral parts of this broader approach.

The training clearly explains that menstrual hygiene is not limited to the provision of sanitary pads alone. Functional girls' toilets, availability of water and soap, safe disposal mechanisms, privacy and emergency support are equally important.

The training material identifies toilets, water, soap and safe disposal facilities as essential foundational requirements for menstrual health management.

One of the key objectives of the training is to eliminate myths, hesitation and discrimination associated with menstruation. Teachers are being sensitised to the fact that scientific and empathetic information can boost girls' confidence and that schools can play a crucial role in reducing unnecessary absenteeism linked to menstruation.

The training material emphasises viewing menstrual hygiene through the broader lens of health, dignity, equality, privacy and education.

The Yogi Government's initiative focuses not only on training but also on making school systems more sensitive and responsive. Mechanisms will be strengthened to ensure that girls receive necessary support, a safe environment and accurate information through teachers.

Master trainers will serve as a crucial link in this process, effectively carrying the state-level initiative to the district and school levels.

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"Any issue related to the education and dignity of girls should reach schools with sensitivity. Our effort is to ensure that every teacher receives the necessary information and training so that a safe, respectful, and supportive environment can be created for girls in schools. Through each master trainer, this training will be taken to all schools across the state."

- Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh