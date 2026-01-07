UP Trains 20 Lakh Farmers Under Kisan Pathshala Program

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Kisan Pathshala 8.0 Rabi, Focus On Modern Farming |

Lucknow: On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, farmers are being regularly trained through Kisan Pathshala on modern farming, government schemes, and innovations in agriculture. Under the aegis of the Agriculture Department, training was provided to farmers this year as well. Kisan Pathshala 8.0 Rabi (2025-26) was held with the theme ‘Kheti Ki Baat Khet Par’. In this, 20.15 lakh farmers were trained. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated Kisan Pathshala 8.0 Rabi 2025-26 on December 12 from Padma Shri farmer Ramsaran Verma’s village Daulatpur, Barabanki.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that during the Rabi season, Kisan Pathshala was organized in Krishi Vigyan Kendras, PACS societies, gram panchayat secretariats, with progressive farmers, as well as in 21 thousand Gram panchayats across the state. A total of 20.15 lakh farmers from the state participated in it. In this, 12.62 lakh male and 7.53 lakh female farmers were trained on schemes of agriculture and allied departments along with innovations being carried out in agricultural universities, research institutions, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

According to the Agriculture Department, under Kisan Pathshala, more than two crore farmers have been provided training from 2017-18 till now. The objective of Kisan Pathshala is to educate farmers for modern farming and double their income. The initiative of the Yogi government aims to provide practical training to farmers on modern farming techniques, natural farming, crop management, government schemes, and ways to increase income, so that they can achieve better yields at lower costs and become self-reliant. Information is also given on various aspects including crop protection, soil health, horticulture, and new technologies.