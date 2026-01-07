 UP Trains 20 Lakh Farmers Under Kisan Pathshala Program
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, Uttar Pradesh trained 20.15 lakh farmers through Kisan Pathshala 8.0 Rabi 2025–26. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said sessions covered modern farming techniques, government schemes, and innovations from agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Updated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Lucknow: On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, farmers are being regularly trained through Kisan Pathshala on modern farming, government schemes, and innovations in agriculture. Under the aegis of the Agriculture Department, training was provided to farmers this year as well. Kisan Pathshala 8.0 Rabi (2025-26) was held with the theme ‘Kheti Ki Baat Khet Par’. In this, 20.15 lakh farmers were trained. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated Kisan Pathshala 8.0 Rabi 2025-26 on December 12 from Padma Shri farmer Ramsaran Verma’s village Daulatpur, Barabanki.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that during the Rabi season, Kisan Pathshala was organized in Krishi Vigyan Kendras, PACS societies, gram panchayat secretariats, with progressive farmers, as well as in 21 thousand Gram panchayats across the state. A total of 20.15 lakh farmers from the state participated in it. In this, 12.62 lakh male and 7.53 lakh female farmers were trained on schemes of agriculture and allied departments along with innovations being carried out in agricultural universities, research institutions, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

