UP Tourism Pavilion At UPITS-2026 Draws 5.5 Lakh Visitors, Sparks Investment Interest | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow/Greater Noida, September 29: Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, historical heritage, natural wealth, and diverse tourism experiences attracted attention from people in India and around the world at UPITS-2026. At the event, organized at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department’s pavilion became more than a center for information about tourist destinations. It became an effective platform, opening new avenues for travel possibilities, investment opportunities and collaboration in the tourism sector.

During UPITS-2026, around five and a half lakh visitors visited the Uttar Pradesh Tourism pavilion. During this period, there was demand for nearly 10,000 printed travel guides and itineraries. Around 100 visitors and industry representatives showed interest in investment and collaboration opportunities. At the same time, departmental officials held detailed discussions with around 20 tour operators about taking Uttar Pradesh’s tourist destinations and diverse tourism products to tourists in India and across the world.

The pavilion specially showcased renowned spiritual and religious destinations such as Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi, along with the Neeb Karori Baba travel route, Kannauj’s centuries-old perfume heritage, wildlife and eco-tourism. Through this presentation, Uttar Pradesh’s tourism potential was presented not merely through a few well-known destinations, but as a multidimensional and experience-based form of tourism.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is presenting its tourism diversity before India and the world through experience-based travel routes. The response received at UPITS makes it clear that tourists are interested not only in the state’s major destinations but also in learning about and visiting other districts and new tourism experiences. The department’s effort is to take this interest to as many districts of the state as possible, promote local entrepreneurship and create wider economic opportunities through tourism.”

The effective use of digital technology at the tourism pavilion also attracted visitors. Around 500 people accessed QR code-based digital content. Through this, visitors received information related to various tourist destinations and travel routes in digital form. Along with printed travel guides, the digital content provided potential tourists with useful, practical information to plan future trips.

Investment and collaboration opportunities related to the tourism sector were also prominently showcased at the pavilion. The pavilion hosted discussions with investors and industry representatives on opportunities in hospitality projects, destination development, tourist facilities, and experience-based tourism. Potential partners were informed about opportunities to expand tourism infrastructure and services through public-private partnerships.

The investment and collaboration-related inquiries and proposals received during the event have been forwarded to the concerned teams for further action. This will pave the way for converting the business interest generated at UPITS into tourism projects and new partnerships in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Department, Amrit Abhijat, said the tourism pavilion served as both a visitor engagement center and a tourism business platform. The distribution of around 10,000 travel itineraries, digital engagement, and investment-related inquiries and discussions with tour operators have created a useful basis for further action. The department’s objective is to convert the interest generated during UPITS into actual travel, new tourism products and meaningful partnerships in different regions of the state.

The virtual reality presentation based on Lord Shri Krishna’s Braj Leela at the Uttar Pradesh Tourism pavilion remained a special attraction. It gave visitors an experience of Braj’s spiritual and cultural traditions, creating a beautiful synergy between technology and heritage. Other augmented- and virtual-reality-based presentations also offered visitors a vivid glimpse of various tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh.

The interactive magnetic field game, quiz, cinematic photo booth, and theme-based selfie zones also attracted a large crowd. From children and students to youth, families and senior citizens, people participated enthusiastically in these activities. Thus, tourism information was not limited to display; it was connected to participation and experience.

The live demonstration of zardozi embroidery at the pavilion introduced visitors to the intricacies of Uttar Pradesh’s traditional craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Kannauj’s perfume showcased the state’s fragrant heritage and centuries-old perfume-making tradition before people in India and across the world. Products made from marble dust also attracted visitors' attention. In this way, the pavilion effectively connected local crafts, art, and products with the state's tourism experience.

Cultural performances further enhanced the pavilion's vibrancy. Mathura’s Mayur dance and Lucknow’s Kathak performances introduced visitors to Uttar Pradesh’s folk and classical traditions. Through backlit displays, theme-based decor, and digital installations, the state presented its religious, cultural, historical, rural, and nature-based tourism in an integrated form.

Additional Chief Secretary Amrit Abhijat and Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ashish Kumar also visited the tourism pavilion and interacted with various stakeholders. Following the widespread public support and business interest received at UPITS-2026, the Tourism Department will now work to take forward the discussions held with tour operators and the proposals related to investment and collaboration, and connect Uttar Pradesh’s tourism products with the wider market.