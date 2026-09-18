UP Tops Country In Groundwater Source Testing, Completes 94.39% Target Under Jal Shakti Monitoring | X

Lucknow, September 18: Yogi government continues to set new benchmarks in water conservation, improve groundwater levels, and ensure clean, safe water reaches every household in the state. In the same vein, Uttar Pradesh has secured the first position in the country in testing work to monitor the quality and status of groundwater sources in the state. Under the testing, state and district-level laboratories have examined groundwater sources, underground and overhead tanks, and other water sources across the state.

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, set a target of testing 48,055 groundwater sources in the first half of the financial year 2026-27, against which testing of 45,361 sources has been completed. This is 94.39% of the total target. Based on data up to September 15, 2026, Uttar Pradesh ranks first among states in the country.

UP Jal Nigam Rural Managing Director Yogesh Kumar stated, "Regular testing of groundwater sources is important from the perspective of monitoring drinking water quality and the condition of water sources. At the Central Government level, emphasis is also on water-source quality, source sustainability, and intensive monitoring. Uttar Pradesh has achieved the best results in this, and efforts to provide pure drinking water to everyone in the state will continue in the future as well."

In the state-wise ranking of groundwater source testing, Uttar Pradesh is followed by Punjab in second place and Andhra Pradesh in third place. Punjab has achieved 83.46% of its set target, while Andhra Pradesh has also achieved 83.46% of its target. Uttarakhand ranks fourth with 82.30% achievement, while Kerala ranks fifth with 81.13%.

UP Jal Nigam Rural Superintending Engineer and State Laboratory Head Gyanendra Kumar Chaudhary stated, "In the testing of groundwater sources, Uttar Pradesh's achievement of 94.39% is considerably higher than the national average of 50.46%. That is, UP has recorded an achievement that is nearly 44% higher than the national average."

For the financial year 2026-27, Uttar Pradesh set a target to test a total of 48,055 groundwater sources. Against this, the state has completed testing of 45,361 sources. Now, testing of 2,694 sources remains to meet the target. Thus, the state completed a major portion of the target in the first half.