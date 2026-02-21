UP To Set Up Sardar Patel Employment Zones In Every District

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: During the discussion on the Budget 2026-27 in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "On 24 January, on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, the government made a provision to establish a ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ in every district of the state. This initiative, named after the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, aims to promote employment and investment in an integrated framework across the state."

The Chief Minister stated that each zone will function as a comprehensive center where any youth can receive skill development training according to their aptitude and be prepared for employment or self-employment accordingly. An expenditure of approximately Rs 50 to 100 crore will be made on each zone. Around 100 acres of land will be allocated for each center at a location not far from the district headquarters.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, employment offices functioned separately and played a limited role in actual job creation. The activities of the Industry Department were also scattered. Now, all these arrangements will operate under one roof. The ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone’ will provide facilities such as a Common Facility Center, testing lab, product display and design center, training center, and investment facilitation center. This integrated setup will make the processes of attracting investment, promoting skill development, and generating employment more effective. The Chief Minister described it as a step towards giving Uttar Pradesh a new industrial identity.

The Chief Minister said, "The Budget also includes a provision for the ‘One District One Cuisine’ scheme. Under the concept of ‘One District, One Dish’, special focus will be placed on improving quality, packaging, branding, marketing, and training for the state’s traditional delicacies." He cited examples such as revdi and gajak of Meerut, asafoetida of Hathras, papad of Hapur, guava of Prayagraj, halwa of Ballia, and imarti of Jaunpur, which will be given a new identity. This initiative will move forward on the lines of the ‘One District One Product’ model.

The Chief Minister added that the ‘One District One Cuisine’ scheme will also be linked with women entrepreneurship empowerment. Self Help Groups and women entrepreneurs will be provided training, financial assistance, and market access to make them self-reliant. He said that through skill development, investment promotion, branding of local products, and women empowerment, Uttar Pradesh is being developed as a strong model of employment and entrepreneurship. Budget 2026-27 advances this integrated vision of development.