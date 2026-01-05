UP To Set Up Digital Libraries In Villages For Competitive Exam Aspirants | Representative Image

Lucknow: There is major good news for youth in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. Under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, young aspirants preparing for Civil Services and other competitive examinations will no longer need to migrate to big cities.

The Yogi government is actively working to establish state-of-the-art digital libraries in Gram Panchayat Secretariats, with a target to complete the procurement of IT equipment in all districts by January 30.

This initiative is being seen as an important step towards providing rural talent with facilities similar to those available at major coaching and study centers across the country, right within their own villages.

Efforts are underway to complete the procurement of furniture for these libraries by January 26, after which the digital libraries will be fully ready for operation.

Rural youth will be able to prepare at an advanced level through access to lakhs of digital content. Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh informed, the digital libraries will be equipped with Wi-Fi, LED screens, CCTV cameras, computer systems, along with a rich collection of books and digital learning resources.

Through e-books, video and audio lectures, quizzes and a vast repository of digital educational material, students will be able to pursue high-quality preparation while staying in their villages.

Digital libraries are being established in Gram Panchayats across every district. An amount of approximately Rs 4 lakh will be spent on each library. This includes Rs 2 lakh for books, Rs 1.30 lakh for IT equipment and Rs 70,000 for modern furniture.

The Yogi government’s initiative is considered a strong step towards digitally empowering rural India and providing equal opportunities to youth in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Sharing details of the monitoring mechanism, Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh stated, on the instructions of CM Yogi, digital libraries will be opened in a phased manner in Gram Panchayats across the state. The Gram Pradhan and Panchayat Secretary will manage the libraries, while assistant-level officers will carry out regular monitoring.

This initiative is expected to strengthen the level of education in rural areas and make youth more capable of preparing for employment opportunities and competitive examinations.