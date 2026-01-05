 UP To Set Up Digital Libraries In Villages For Competitive Exam Aspirants
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP To Set Up Digital Libraries In Villages For Competitive Exam Aspirants

UP To Set Up Digital Libraries In Villages For Competitive Exam Aspirants

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up digital libraries in Gram Panchayat Secretariats to help rural youth prepare for civil services and other competitive exams. The libraries will offer books, e-content, Wi-Fi and computer systems. Procurement of IT equipment will be completed by January 30, while furniture installation is targeted by January 26.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
UP To Set Up Digital Libraries In Villages For Competitive Exam Aspirants | Representative Image

Lucknow: There is major good news for youth in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. Under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, young aspirants preparing for Civil Services and other competitive examinations will no longer need to migrate to big cities.

The Yogi government is actively working to establish state-of-the-art digital libraries in Gram Panchayat Secretariats, with a target to complete the procurement of IT equipment in all districts by January 30.

This initiative is being seen as an important step towards providing rural talent with facilities similar to those available at major coaching and study centers across the country, right within their own villages.

Efforts are underway to complete the procurement of furniture for these libraries by January 26, after which the digital libraries will be fully ready for operation.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 5, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Clover Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 5, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Clover Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests
India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests
'The Biggest Threat Is...': Aravind Srinivas Speaks On Why AI Data Centres May Be Less Relevant In The Future
'The Biggest Threat Is...': Aravind Srinivas Speaks On Why AI Data Centres May Be Less Relevant In The Future
'Nice To Be Back On Film Set': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Starts Shooting For Her New Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
'Nice To Be Back On Film Set': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Starts Shooting For Her New Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Rural youth will be able to prepare at an advanced level through access to lakhs of digital content. Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh informed, the digital libraries will be equipped with Wi-Fi, LED screens, CCTV cameras, computer systems, along with a rich collection of books and digital learning resources.

Through e-books, video and audio lectures, quizzes and a vast repository of digital educational material, students will be able to pursue high-quality preparation while staying in their villages.

Digital libraries are being established in Gram Panchayats across every district. An amount of approximately Rs 4 lakh will be spent on each library. This includes Rs 2 lakh for books, Rs 1.30 lakh for IT equipment and Rs 70,000 for modern furniture.

The Yogi government’s initiative is considered a strong step towards digitally empowering rural India and providing equal opportunities to youth in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Sharing details of the monitoring mechanism, Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh stated, on the instructions of CM Yogi, digital libraries will be opened in a phased manner in Gram Panchayats across the state. The Gram Pradhan and Panchayat Secretary will manage the libraries, while assistant-level officers will carry out regular monitoring.

This initiative is expected to strengthen the level of education in rural areas and make youth more capable of preparing for employment opportunities and competitive examinations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panchkosi Parikrama Begins At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

Panchkosi Parikrama Begins At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

UP Mega Employment Fairs To Offer On-Spot Jobs To Youth

UP Mega Employment Fairs To Offer On-Spot Jobs To Youth

UP To Set Up Digital Libraries In Villages For Competitive Exam Aspirants

UP To Set Up Digital Libraries In Villages For Competitive Exam Aspirants

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Cyber Fraud, Pushes Public Awareness

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Cyber Fraud, Pushes Public Awareness

UP Govt Grants 3-Year Age Relaxation For Police Recruitment

UP Govt Grants 3-Year Age Relaxation For Police Recruitment