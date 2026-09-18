UP To Organise Divyang Kalyan Camps In All Assembly Constituencies, Assistive Devices To Be Provided Under 'Sahayak Upkaran Yojana' | X

Lucknow, September 18: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is set to take another significant initiative to make Divyangjans self-reliant and empowered. During the financial year 2026-27, the state will organize large-scale programs under the Sahayak Upkaran Yojana to provide eligible Divyangjans with artificial limbs and essential assistive devices. Under Seva Setu Abhiyan, Divyang Kalyan Camps will be organized in every Assembly constituency, with a target to complete the exercise by October 10, 2026.

The objective of this initiative by the Yogi Government is to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach Divyangjans in their nearest areas, so they do not have to make unnecessary visits to government offices for essential services. Through these camps, eligible beneficiaries will receive information about various schemes, application facilities, eligibility verification, and access to benefits at a single location.

At these camps, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, eligible Divyangjans will be identified and registered. Applications for assistive devices will be accepted, and required documents and eligibility criteria will also be verified. Thereafter, as per the prescribed procedure, eligible beneficiaries will receive artificial limbs and assistive devices based on their individual requirements.

In addition, information about Divyangjan-friendly schemes of various departments will also be provided at a single location. Beneficiaries will be connected with healthcare services and other welfare schemes as required, and guidance regarding the application process will also be provided.

As per the Government Order, effective coordination among concerned departments will be established at the district level through the District Magistrate and Chief Development Officer to ensure the successful organization of camps. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has directed officials to ensure that information about camps reaches the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries and that scheme benefits are provided in accordance with prescribed procedures.

This initiative by the Yogi Government will help enhance the mobility, self-reliance, and social participation of Divyangjans. Providing essential services in their nearby areas will make access to government schemes easier for beneficiaries. The campaign is an important step toward delivering government scheme benefits to beneficiaries at their doorstep and ensuring a dignified, accessible life for Divyangjans.