UP To Introduce Student Mental Health Policy Across Colleges, Universities With Counselling Support System | X

Lucknow, 7 September: The Yogi Government has taken an important initiative regarding the mental health and well-being of students pursuing higher education in the state. With the objective of providing students a healthy, safe, and stress-free academic environment, a uniform Student Mental Health and Well-Being Policy will be prepared for all higher education institutions in the state. To discuss its effective implementation, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay held a high-level meeting at his residence in Lucknow on Monday.

Various aspects of the proposed policy, expansion of mental health-related facilities in institutions, and an action plan for providing timely counselling and support to students were discussed in detail during the meeting. Principal Secretary, Higher Education, M.P. Agrawal, Special Secretary Nidhi Srivastava, and other departmental officials were present at the meeting.

The Yogi Government is emphasizing the overall personality development of students rather than limiting higher education to degrees and employment alone. The objective of the proposed policy is to create an academic environment where students facing academic pressure, examination anxiety, career-related stress, or emotional difficulties can receive appropriate support in a timely manner. Under the policy, a coordinated mental health support system will be developed at the state, district, and institutional levels. This will help provide students access to counselling and specialist services according to their needs.

Under the proposed framework, the Director of Higher Education will be designated as the nodal and implementing authority at the state level. A steering committee chaired by the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, will oversee policy implementation, budget allocation, and regular review. At the district level, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate. This committee will coordinate with universities and colleges in the district and ensure effective monitoring and implementation of activities related to mental health and well-being.

The most significant aspect of the Yogi Government's proposed policy is the establishment of a Mental Health Support Cell in every higher education institution. Students will be provided counselling facilities in a safe and confidential environment. Depending on their needs, students will be connected with counsellors, psychologists, or other specialist services. Along with this, there is also a proposal to develop an online mental health portal to provide students with access to preliminary testing facilities.

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Teachers, non-teaching staff, and student representatives will also be trained to identify students' mental health concerns at an early stage. The training will include understanding signs of stress, emotional distress, and other mental health-related issues, as well as providing assistance to students in need. Trained teachers will also conduct interaction programmes in small groups with students on mental health, stress management, and life skills. A helpline and referral mechanism will be developed to provide immediate assistance in cases of severe stress or emergencies. Throughout the process, the privacy and dignity of students will be accorded the highest priority.

The proposed policy aims to connect mental health with the overall development of students rather than limiting it solely to counselling. To achieve this, awareness campaigns, workshops, sports activities, cultural programmes, and career counselling will be promoted in higher education institutions. Positive mental health messages and awareness material will also be disseminated to students through social media. The objective is to promote positive thinking, self-confidence, and a healthy lifestyle among students.

For effective implementation and regular monitoring of the policy, an integrated portal and dashboard will be developed within the Higher Education Department. This system will enable the monitoring of mental health activities, support mechanisms, and overall progress across institutions. This initiative by the Yogi government is expected to foster an institutional framework in the state's universities and colleges that prioritizes students' mental and emotional needs alongside their academic pursuits. The government aims to make higher education more student-centric, sensitive, safe, and inclusive.