UP To Honour Student Achievers In 1.31 Lakh Council Schools Under Annual Awards Programme | X

Lucknow, September 09: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state government is taking an important initiative to link the talent of children in council schools with recognition, encouragement and honor. The Yogi government emphasizes that whether a child excels academically, attends school regularly, shows talent on the sports field, or excels in cultural activities and various competitions, every achievement should have a platform and every talent should receive encouragement. With this objective, award distribution ceremonies will be organized as part of annual functions in 1,31,918 council schools across the state under the Annual Action Plan and Budget for 2026-27.

The award distribution ceremonies under the annual functions will be organized between February 15, 2027 and March 15, 2027. Elected representatives of the Gram Panchayat, members of the School Management Committee, parents and other concerned people will be invited to the event. Teachers have been instructed to invite them personally as well as through invitation cards prepared by the children to attend the program.

This initiative by the Yogi government will not only recognize children's merit, hard work, regularity, and multifaceted talent, but also encourage them to move forward. Honoring children who have achieved excellence in studies, sports, cultural activities and competitions on a public platform will further strengthen a positive, achievement-oriented environment in government schools.

At the school level, one boy and one girl from each class who have demonstrated excellent performance in the previous examination will be awarded. One boy and one girl from each class with the highest attendance will also be honored. One boy and one girl who have demonstrated outstanding performance in various sports, cultural programs and competitions will also be awarded. In addition, parents whose children secured the highest marks in the previous examination or attended school for the most days will be honored. Members of the School Management Committee who have extended cooperation in the school's activities and programs will also be honored. To encourage and motivate all students attending the event, toffees, chocolates, and creative materials may also be distributed, wherever possible.

For award distribution, items such as lunch boxes, water bottles, drawing notebooks, compasses and watercolors, stationery-geometric boxes, pencils, erasers, cutters and scales, and pens may be purchased. Storybooks and books based on the life stories of great personalities may also be given as awards. Shawls, mementos and locally available green plants may be given as honor materials to parents.

A monitoring mechanism has been put in place at various levels to effectively organize the award distribution programs. The DIET, District Institute of Education and Training, will monitor the program in a total of four schools in at least two blocks. The Assistant Director of Education (Basic) will monitor the program in four schools across at least two districts. Basic Shiksha Adhikari will monitor the award distribution program in four schools in at least two blocks. Each SRG and ARG will monitor the program in at least three schools. The Block Education Officer will monitor the award distribution program in at least five schools in the development block. In comparison, each ARP will monitor the program in six schools across at least three blocks.

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"Sarkar is continuously working to recognize children’s talent and encourage them to move forward. Honoring children who perform excellently in studies, as well as those who do well in sports, cultural activities, and other fields, will strengthen their self-confidence and motivation to move ahead. This initiative is an important step towards providing an appropriate platform to the talent of children in council schools."

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge)

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"Honoring the achievements of children strengthens their motivation to learn and perform better. Through the award distribution ceremonies, students who excel in academics, regular attendance, and sports and cultural activities will be encouraged. Our effort is to ensure that every child’s talent is recognized and that they are provided with a positive environment to move forward."

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education, Uttar Pradesh