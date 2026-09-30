UP To Hold 'Mera Gaon–Mera Vidyalaya' Programme At 1,565 PM SHRI Schools In November, ₹46.95 Lakh Earmarked | X

Lucknow, September 30: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a significant initiative has been undertaken to develop PM SHRI Schools in Uttar Pradesh as strong centres of public participation and community engagement along with education. A special ‘Mera Gaon–Mera Vidyalaya’ programme will be organised in November in 1,565 PM SHRI Schools across the state. A total financial limit of ₹46.95 lakh has been fixed for organising the ‘Mera Gaon–Mera Vidyalaya’ programme in these 1,565 PM SHRI Schools.

Through the ‘Mera Gaon-Mera Vidyalaya’ programme, efforts are being made to connect PM SHRI Schools with the local community, increase parental participation and provide a platform for children’s talent. Prepared through the partnership of schools, families and village communities, this initiative is an important step towards strengthening PM SHRI Schools as centres of learning, participation and development at the local level by linking children’s education with social support.

Through the ‘Mera Gaon-Mera Vidyalaya’ programme, schools will be connected with their social environment, and participation will be ensured from parents, members of School Management Committees, Gram Panchayat representatives, local public representatives, retired officials and employees, teachers and other influential local individuals. By bringing them together on a common platform, children’s education, enrolment, retention and learning processes will be further enriched. During the programme, the community will also be informed about school activities and various schemes related to Samagra Shiksha.

Activities such as rallies/prabhat pheris, plays and storytelling sessions, exhibitions of posters and artworks, and sports competitions will be organised during the programme. In addition, active participation of children, parents and the community will be ensured through activities such as signature campaigns and selfie points. The programme also provides for the felicitation of students who have demonstrated outstanding performance in the school by invited guests, which will encourage enthusiasm and self-confidence among children towards achievement.

A signature campaign in support of child rights will also be conducted during the programme. Through this initiative, parents and village communities will be made aware of children's rights, while community participation towards their education and protection will be strengthened.

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“Connecting PM SHRI Schools with the community is a priority of the government. Through the ‘Mera Gaon-Mera Vidyalaya’ programme, schools, parents and village communities will jointly lay a strong foundation for the bright future of children.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

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“Participation of schools and communities will provide new energy to children’s education. Through various activities under the ‘Mera Gaon-Mera Vidyalaya’ programme, opportunities for children’s talent, learning and progress will be encouraged.”

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education