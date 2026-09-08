UP Textile Conclave 2026: Industry Leaders Back State's Rise as Textile Manufacturing Hub | X

Lucknow, September 8: Describing UP Textile Conclave-2026 as an important initiative to develop Uttar Pradesh as one of the country's major textile and technical textile hubs, leading industry representatives appreciated the state's efforts in investment, modern technology, skill development, and self-reliance. The speakers said Uttar Pradesh has a strong industrial base, a young workforce, a rich traditional textile heritage, and a vast market; by leveraging these strengths, the state can play an important role in the global textile supply chain.

Manoj Gupta, Chairman of MKU Limited and a leading industrialist in the defence and security sector, said Uttar Pradesh can become a major hub for producing technical textiles and high-performance materials used in the defense sector. He described the establishment of the PM Mitra Mega Textile Park in Lucknow-Hardoi as a historic step toward including the state among the country's major textile manufacturing states. He pointed out that India still largely depends on imports for several strategic materials used in the defense sector. His group has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for advanced materials and sciences spanning about three hectares in the Kanpur Defense Corridor, where polyethylene-based high-performance fabric is produced for bulletproof jackets and helmets. "By developing a complete ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh, from high-performance fibres to finished products, Atmanirbhar Bharat can be strengthened. Increasing production of such strategic materials in the country will not only meet the requirements of the defense sector but also reduce dependence on foreign countries. This will also expand opportunities for new industrial units, investment and employment in the state."

Ravi Sam, Vice Chairman of Texprocil and Chairman of the South India Textile Research Association, observed that despite global uncertainties and geopolitical challenges, the world's attention is on India. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's global standing has strengthened, and the free trade agreements signed with various countries have created new opportunities for the Indian textile industry." He noted that Uttar Pradesh's textile exports are continuously increasing and that the state has immense potential to advance rapidly in this sector. Emphasizing skill development, capacity expansion, sustainability, traceability, and time-bound supply, he said that by developing modern, world-class textile processing facilities, Uttar Pradesh can meet global quality standards.

He stated that Uttar Pradesh has the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Baba Vishwanath and Maa Vindhyavasini. Along with this, the global recognition of products such as Banarasi textiles and carpets from Mirzapur and Bhadohi reflects the state's rich textile heritage. "By connecting these traditional strengths with modern technology, investment and better processing facilities, Uttar Pradesh can achieve new heights in the textile sector." He expressed confidence that with the right strategy and world-class infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh can become the country's leading textile hub.

Ketan Sanghvi, Director of ITME Society and Lakshmi Shuttleless Looms Private Limited, said India has significant opportunities in textile machinery manufacturing. Describing the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to develop a dedicated textile machinery park over approximately 1000 acres around Kanpur as commendable, he pointed out that in some sectors, India's import dependence for machinery is as high as 80 to 90 percent. "Local manufacturing will reduce imports, save foreign exchange and strengthen 'Make in India'."

He said developing a strong base for textile machinery manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh will also promote ancillary industries related to machinery and attract new investment in the state. "This will make the machinery required by the textile industry available locally, while reducing production costs and the time required for supply." He said that to take this objective forward, ITME Society will organize an international textile machinery exhibition at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from December 4 to 9, where companies from around 40 countries and more than 3500 machines will be showcased. "This event will prove to be an important platform for new technologies, investment and global cooperation."