UP Teachers To Receive Training On Girls' Self-Esteem, Safety & Gender Sensitivity | X

Lucknow, September 09: The Yogi Government is working towards making the school environment more sensitive by linking girls’ education with their self-respect, safety, dignity and leadership abilities. In this direction, efforts are being made to develop teachers’ understanding of sensitive issues that affect children’s self-esteem. Teasing related to appearance or physical features, viewing oneself and others only through the lens of physical appearance, understanding one’s body and its capabilities, the impact of social media, and gender stereotypes are among the key subjects of the training.

Under the Special Project for Equity, a two-day Master Trainer Training Programme for 100 participants in two batches under the Meena Manch Programme and Self-Esteem Project commenced today. The broader training framework aims to prepare a total of 450 Master Trainers.

The objective of this initiative is to equip teachers to better understand children’s sensitive experiences and engage in effective communication with them, thereby strengthening a safe, participatory and respectful environment in schools and enabling every girl child to move forward confidently towards her education and future.

The training includes four newly developed comic books as teaching resources. Through these, issues such as teasing and harassment based on appearance and physical features, children’s perceptions about their bodies, connection with their bodies and their capabilities, and the influence of social media are being explained. These resources will also demonstrate ways to improve children’s enrolment, regular attendance and active participation in school activities.

The training focuses on the formation of Meena Manch, the role of “Power Angel” and the process of participatory facilitation. Through the STARS principles, participants are being trained to listen to children in a safe environment, engage without preconceived notions, value every voice and learn from experiences. The programme also includes exercises on identifying gender stereotypes and conducting discussions on these issues through comics and classroom activities.

On the first day of the training, key messages related to child safety were highlighted through discussions on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Mock demonstrations and constructive feedback were used to strengthen participants’ facilitation skills. The process of collecting, documenting and presenting stories of children and teachers will also be covered.

On the second day, participants will develop an understanding of the four new chapters, 13 sessions and teacher guidebook included in the revised Pragati Ke Pankh module. Through group exercises and mock sessions, participants will practice linking these sessions with the curriculum and the lives of adolescents. Information regarding the Armaan module and parent sessions will also be provided.

The training will also cover the key implications of the Supreme Court judgment in Dr. Jaya Thakur vs Union of India & Others (2026).Under menstrual health, dignity and school responsibilities, participants will practice developing practical school-level measures related to safe toilets, water availability, essential products, disposal mechanisms, privacy and awareness.

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"The Yogi Government is committed to providing girls not only education but also an environment of self-respect, safety and leadership. It is extremely important for teachers to understand sensitive subjects such as appearance, physical features, social media and gender stereotypes. Preparing teachers through Meena Manch will strengthen more sensitive and effective communication with children in schools."

Sandeep Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

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"Teachers’ sensitivity is crucial for ensuring children’s self-esteem and a safe environment. The training explains issues such as body image, the impact of social media, gender stereotypes, child safety and menstrual health through practical activities. Through trained Master Trainers, this understanding will be effectively carried to the school level."

Monica Rani

Director General, School Education