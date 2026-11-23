UP Targets Sewer Connections For 4.16 Lakh Urban Households Under AMRUT 2.0 Mission | X

Lucknow, November 23: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is making continuous efforts to modernize and improve urban infrastructure. In this direction, the Yogi government is laying special emphasis on expanding the sewerage system in urban areas and strengthening sanitation and water management. Under the AMRUT 2.0 Mission, work to develop sewer networks in various cities across the state and connect households to the sewer system is progressing rapidly.

The government's objective is to provide better sewerage facilities to the urban population while also promoting environmental conservation.

Under the scheme, the target is to provide sewer connections to 4.16 lakh households in urban areas of the state. To achieve this target, sewer networks are being constructed on a large scale. Under the project, a total of 1,751.52 kilometers of sewer network is proposed to be developed, of which 827.41 kilometers have been completed so far.

This marks significant progress in expanding access to sewerage facilities in urban areas and ensuring the systematic disposal of household wastewater.

To make the sewerage system effective, attention is being given not only to laying sewer lines but also to scientific wastewater treatment and better management. With this objective, 8 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 201 MLD are being constructed in the state. These plants will help ensure that sewage generated in cities is treated in accordance with prescribed standards. In addition, 16 Water Treatment Plants with a combined capacity of 326.25 MLD are also under construction.

The Yogi government's priority is to provide a clean and healthy environment in urban areas while protecting water sources from pollution. Sewerage projects will help reduce untreated wastewater flowing into rivers, ponds, and other water sources. They will also ensure the scientific management of wastewater.

With the completion of these projects, sanitation systems in cities across the state will be further strengthened, and citizens will have access to better basic facilities.

Through AMRUT 2.0, the Yogi government is linking urban development with sanitation, environmental conservation and modern infrastructure, moving towards the goal of a developed Uttar Pradesh.