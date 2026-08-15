UP T20 Provides Major Platform To Young Cricketers Of The State, Happy To See 6 Teams: CM Yogi

Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji inaugurating the UP T20 League, Season-4, organized at 'Bharat Ratna' Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on 14th August 2026. |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "In a state with a population of 25 crore, it is essential to provide maximum opportunities for cricketing talent in Uttar Pradesh to move forward. UP T20 is providing players from different regions of the state an opportunity to showcase their talent with this very objective."

The CM stated, he remembered the time when, during the organisation of international cricket matches, he had raised the issue of increasing opportunities for cricket in the state with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. Today, he was pleased to see six teams from the state participating in the special season of UP T20.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the special season of the UP T20 League at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Kashi Rudras and Meerut teams faced each other in the inaugural match.

The Chief Minister said, Kashi Rudras, Meerut, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Noida teams are participating in UP T20. Through these teams, players from eastern Uttar Pradesh to western Uttar Pradesh are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent. Such events provide players with a competitive environment. At the same time, coaches, mentors, supporting staff and people associated with the stadium also get an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities. Better training and guidance will help nurture the talent of young players.

The Chief Minister informed, "UP T20 is not merely a cricket competition, but a platform that gives wings to the dreams of the youth of the state. Players coming from different districts and regions are getting opportunities to perform at a larger level. This will strengthen the cricketing base in the state and further increase the possibilities of producing players from Uttar Pradesh at the national and international levels in the coming years. The state government is continuously working to promote sports and sportspersons. Such events increase the attraction towards sports among youth and inspire them to channel their energy in a positive direction."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ vision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Fit youth will strengthen the foundation of a healthy and empowered future for the country. Sports are not limited to physical health alone, but also develop discipline, team spirit, leadership skills and a sense of healthy competition among youth. Events like UP T20 are providing young people with opportunities to progress through sports and prove their talent on a larger platform."

Appealing to the youth of the state and cricket lovers to participate in UP T20, he said that the event, being organised on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, holds special significance.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the players, teams, coaches, support staff and cricket lovers associated with UP T20.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav, Legislative Council Member Dr Mahendra Singh, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, young cricketer Abhishek Sharma, captains of various UP T20 teams, and renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan were present on the occasion.