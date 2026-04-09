UP: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Gets Death Threats Warning 'Atiq Ahmed-Like Fate' Over Cow Protection Yatra

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati |

Varanasi: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has allegedly received death threats through abusive text and audio messages, triggering outrage among saints and followers in Varanasi.

According to his associates, threatening messages were sent to the official Jyotirmath mobile number earlier this month, followed by voice notes warning of an “Atiq Ahmed-like fate” and threatening an attack during his upcoming public outreach programme. The seer’s camp claims the threats are linked to his ongoing cow protection campaign and proposed statewide “Gavisthi Yatra” beginning in May. Religious leaders and supporters have condemned the threat and demanded immediate security enhancement and strict legal action against those responsible.

Lawyers associated with the seer are preparing to file a formal complaint under relevant criminal provisions.

The incident has heightened concern within the saint community, with followers alleging a deliberate attempt to intimidate the religious leader over his public campaigns.