UP Suspends 5 Tehsildars Over Revenue Case Delays, Notices Issued To 13 Officers | X

Lucknow, September 8: Under the Yogi government’s zero tolerance policy, strict action has been taken against negligence and indifference in revenue matters. After the expected progress was not achieved in the time-bound disposal of pending cases in revenue courts, the Revenue Council, on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has suspended five tehsildars with immediate effect. In comparison, show-cause notices have been issued to 13 tehsildars and naib tehsildars.

On September 7, we conducted an in-depth tehsil-wise and officer-wise review of cases filed under Section 34 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006, in all revenue courts across the state, and then took this strict action.

The suspended officers include Amit Yadav, Tehsildar, Sandila, Hardoi; Krishna Kumar Mishra, Tehsildar, Deoria; Saurabh Kumar, Tehsildar, Jaunpur; Ranjan Verma, then Naib Tehsildar, Ayodhya, and now Tehsildar, Ghazipur; and Alakh Shukla, Tehsildar, Pratapgarh district. Earlier, on September 1, 2026, the government also suspended four tehsildars and one naib tehsildar. This action is being taken in continuation of the directions issued by the Chief Minister after a high-level review on August 29, 2026, regarding the time-bound disposal of pending cases in revenue courts.

During the review, directions were issued to ensure disposal of revenue cases within the prescribed time limit under all circumstances and to take strict action, as per rules, against negligence or indifference at any level.

In addition, in view of negligence in the disposal of cases, show-cause notices have been issued against 13 tehsildars and naib tehsildars. They include Chandrashekhar Verma, then Tehsildar, Deoria, and presently Tehsildar, Gorakhpur; Gopal Ji, then Naib Tehsildar, Deoria, and presently Naib Tehsildar, Kushinagar; Raviranjan Kashyap, Tehsildar, Jaunpur; Rakesh Kumar, then Tehsildar, Jaunpur, and presently Tehsildar, Balrampur; Kavita Thakur, then Tehsildar, Barabanki, and presently Tehsildar, Gonda; Devanand Tiwari, then Tehsildar, Sultanpur, and presently Tehsildar, Firozabad; Snehal Verma, then Naib Tehsildar, Ayodhya, and presently Naib Tehsildar, Lucknow; Rahul Singh, Tehsildar, Amethi; Anil Kumar, Tehsildar, Pratapgarh; Yajuvendra Singh, Naib Tehsildar, Lucknow; Sukhveer Singh, Naib Tehsildar, Lucknow; Ramashankar Mishra, Naib Tehsildar, Rae Bareli; and Shard Singh, Tehsildar, Lucknow.

The Revenue Council is also initiating disciplinary action against these officers as per rules. Further action, as per rules, will be taken after determining accountability in the cases. The government's top priority is the time-bound and effective disposal of pending cases in revenue courts.

In continuation of the review conducted by the Chief Minister, the Revenue Council is keeping a close watch on the progress of work and the status of disposal in revenue courts, and ensuring accountability of officers.

The Revenue Council has made it clear that this action is not a one-time exercise but part of an ongoing process. Negligence and indifference in the disposal of pending cases in revenue courts at any level will not be tolerated.

If the expected progress is not found in the time-bound disposal of cases or negligence is found in the discharge of duties, punitive action as per rules will be ensured against the concerned officers without any leniency, so that farmers and the common citizens of the state can get speedy, transparent and accessible justice.