UP Students Can Get Free JEE, NEET Coaching With Food & Accommodation Under JDST-2027, Check Eligibility & Application Link | Representational Image

Eligible Class 12 Science students from Uttar Pradesh's Sarvodaya Vidyalayas can apply for JDST-2027 to receive one year of free JEE or NEET coaching at Dakshana Valley near Pune. Selected students will also receive accommodation and meals. Academic performance, category and family income criteria determine eligibility for applicants seeking admission.

Lucknow, October 13: Financial constraints will no longer stand in the way of meritorious students aspiring to become engineers and doctors. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is consistently working to make educational opportunities more accessible and help talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds advance in life. As part of these efforts, students of Class 12 Science at Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, run by the Social Welfare Department, are being provided a special opportunity to prepare for prestigious entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET.

Students selected through the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST-2027), conducted by the Dakshana Foundation, will receive free coaching, accommodation and meals for one year.

This initiative is particularly significant for meritorious students from economically weaker families who, despite their talent and hard work, are unable to afford expensive coaching. Access to free preparatory classes will give them an opportunity to pursue higher education in engineering and medicine. The state government's education initiatives aim to strengthen students' futures by providing them with better opportunities.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, students selected under JDST-2027 will receive one year of coaching for JEE or NEET at the Dakshana Valley campus near Pune after completing their Class 12 studies. Free accommodation and meals will also be provided during this period.

This will reduce the financial burden of competitive examination preparation on students and their families, enabling students to focus more effectively on their studies.

Social Welfare Department Director Sanjeev Singh said, "Students enrolled in Class 12 Science during the 2026-27 academic session and appearing for their board examinations by May 2027 can apply, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria."

For the engineering stream, the cut-off in Mathematics and Science in Class 10 has been set at 85 percent for boys belonging to the general category and 80 percent for girls. Separate criteria will apply to other categories. For the medical stream, the cut-off has been fixed at 80 percent for the general category, 75 percent for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and 65 percent for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Separate cut-off criteria have also been prescribed for students with disabilities.

Under the family income criteria, the annual income of a male student's family must be below ₹3 lakh, while that of a female student's family must be below ₹5 lakh. Students meeting the prescribed eligibility requirements can avail themselves of this opportunity.

The Social Welfare Department has directed principals and teachers of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas to inform students of Class 12 Science about the initiative and encourage eligible candidates to apply. This will help ensure that deserving students are aware of the opportunity and motivate them to prepare for competitive examinations.

Applications for JDST-2027 can be submitted through the official Dakshana Foundation website: https://apply.scholarship.dakshana.org.