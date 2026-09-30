UP State-Level Art Exhibition 2026-27 Entries Open From October 1, 10 Artists To Get ₹25,000 Each | X

Lucknow, September 30: Yogi government is providing a major opportunity for artists of the state to gain recognition at the state level. Rajya Lalit Kala Academy (Culture Department) is organizing the '36th State-Level Art Exhibition 2026-27'. Artists can submit works in painting, drawing, graphic or printmaking, sculpture, portrait or portrait sculpture, wash, and traditional art forms. The process of submitting the entry fee and photographs for participation in the exhibition will continue from October 1 to October 31. The Academy will award Rs. 25,000 each, certificates, and mementos to 10 artists for the exceptionally outstanding works selected for the exhibition.

An entry fee of Rs. 300 must be paid to participate in the exhibition. The fee can be deposited in cash, by money order, or by bank draft payable at Lucknow, in the name of the Director, Rajya Lalit Kala Academy, Uttar Pradesh. Artists may send the details sheet or schedule, photographs, biography, and material related to the portrait themselves or through the proper channel to the Academy's address. An artist may participate in only one art form. Applications must be submitted only on the form prescribed by the Academy. In the first stage of selection, works will be selected based on photographs sent with the application; in the second stage, the selected works will be considered for awards.

Only works created after October 1, 2025 will be accepted for this exhibition. Works already displayed at any state-level exhibition will not be accepted. Submit two clear color photographs, each measuring 5×7 inches. Only the title of the work, medium, price and year of creation should be written on the back of the photograph. Photographs smaller than the prescribed size or those carrying additional information may be rejected. The maximum size of a painting is fixed at 4×4 feet, and the maximum size of a sculpture at 4×4×4 feet, while the minimum size of a sculpture is fixed at 2×2 feet. Sculptures must be made of durable materials such as metal, wood, stone and fiber glass.

After selecting photographs, the Academy will inform artists separately about sending the selected works. Artists will not be able to send their works directly to the Academy unless invited to do so by the Academy. If a work does not reach the Academy within the prescribed time, it will not be included in the exhibition and catalog. The decision of the Selection and Jury Committee will be final. All items must bear the words, 'For 36th State-Level Art Exhibition 2026-27, Lucknow'. All artists participating in the exhibition will also receive one complimentary catalog each. A selected work will not be permitted to be removed before the conclusion of the exhibition.

Applications and correspondence related to the exhibition can be made at Rajya Lalit Kala Academy, Lal Baradari Bhawan, Lalit Kala Akademi Marg, Kaiserbagh, Lucknow-226001. Academy's telephone number is 0522-2616033 and its email is slka_up@yahoo.com

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated, "Along with preserving the state's rich art and cultural heritage, providing artists with a proper platform and encouragement is a priority of the Yogi government. Through the Rajya Lalit Kala Academy, opportunities are being provided to young, emerging, established, and senior artists to showcase their talent. The 36th State-Level Art Exhibition will provide artists from the state with an important platform to showcase their creative talent and gain recognition at the state level. Government's effort is that artists living in remote areas of the state should also become associated with art activities and get opportunities to progress through training, exhibitions, awards and financial support."