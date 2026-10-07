UP SIR Row Manish Sisodia Questions 84 Lakh Voter Increase, CEO Rejects 'Mysterious Voters' Claim | X - msisodia

Lucknow: The political debate over the revision of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral rolls has intensified, with Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia questioning the increase in the number of voters.

Sisodia has alleged that while around 71 lakh forms were submitted, the number of voters increased by nearly 84 lakh, leaving a gap of about 13 lakh. He questioned how these additional names were included in the electoral rolls and at whose direction.

फॉर्म भरे 71 लाख, वोट बन गए 84 लाख। बाकी 13 लाख किसके कहने पर जोड़े गए? https://t.co/MHq2wIsYY9 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 6, 2026

CEO rejects voter addition claim

The office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has rejected the allegation that 16.18 lakh “mysterious voters” were added to the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, describing the claim as misleading and factually incorrect.

According to the CEO’s office, around 16.18 lakh Form 6 applications were collected during the enumeration phase of the revision. Booth-level officers visited households and collected applications from eligible citizens whose names were not included in the electoral roll as of October 27, 2025.

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Applications underwent verification

The office clarified that the submission of a Form 6 application does not mean that a voter’s name was automatically added to the electoral roll. Each application had to go through the prescribed verification process before approval.

The CEO’s office also said the revision exercise was conducted in accordance with the law and Election Commission guidelines, with the participation of political parties.