UP Sets New Plantation Record With 35.27 Crore Saplings, Launches 'Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam' Drive | File Pic

Lucknow, September 4: While the Yogi government created a record by planting more than 35.27 crore saplings in a single day under Paudharopan Mahayagya-2026, it also established Vishisht Vans across the state this year. As part of the series of Vishisht Vans, a special programme will also be organised under 'Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam'. The programme will be conducted in all forest divisions on September 5, Teacher's Day, in honour of teachers.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh created a new record. Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a total of 35,27,89,926 saplings were planted across the state in a single day (July 12, Sunday) during Paudharopan Mahayagya-2026. This exceeded the government’s target of 35 crore saplings by 27,89,926. Chief Minister Yogi had launched the campaign on July 12 by planting saplings at two locations in Gorakhpur.

Lucknow Divisional Forest Officer Sitanshu Pandey stated that a plantation drive will also be organised in Lucknow on Teacher's Day as part of the series of Vishisht Vans. The 'Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam' programme has been planned near Chandrika Devi Temple. Visitors will also be presented with saplings as mementoes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may also plant a sapling under 'Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam' during the main Teacher's Day programme in Gorakhpur.

Vishisht Vans established under Paudharopan Mahabhiyan-2026

Under Paudharopan Mahayagya-2026, 'Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam' will be organised in all forest divisions of the state on September 5 in honour of teachers. Preparations for the programme have been completed in all forest divisions.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Publicity) Aditi Sharma stated that several Vishisht Vans were established this year as well.

Vishisht Vans and other programmes established in 2026

Van Yoga Programme

Plantation on the Martyrdom Day of Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Van Mahotsav

Large-Scale Plantation on World Environment Day

Maharshi Charak Aushadhi Van

Samriddhi Van

Kapi Van

Urja Van

Samaras Van

Sahjan Bhandara

Aam Bhandara

Vande Mataram Vatika

Aviral Dhara Plantation

Mission Chhaya

Expressway Plantation

Bhai-Behan Plantation (Rakshabandhan Vatika)

Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam, etc.