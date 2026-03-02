UP Sets National Record In Rooftop Solar Installations Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana | FP Photo

Lucknow: With the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in solar energy expansion. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, rooftop solar has been transformed into a mass movement, and the state has made remarkable progress toward energy self-reliance.

According to the national portal, the state has received 11,64,038 applications so far, out of which 3,93,293 rooftop solar installations have been completed. Through this, 3,98,002 families have directly benefited. The total installed solar capacity in the state has reached 1,343.5 MW.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, Uttar Pradesh is not only leading in adopting clean energy but also ushering in a new era of employment generation, expansion of economic activity, land conservation, and a digital energy future.

Under the scheme, ₹2,663.57 crore as central government subsidy and approximately ₹920 crore as state government subsidy have been directly transferred into beneficiaries’ accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer. Since July 2025, Uttar Pradesh has consistently ranked among the top two states in the country in terms of installations, reflecting continuous progress and strong implementation capacity.

Indrajeet Singh, Director of UPNEDA, stated that February 2026 proved to be a historic month for Uttar Pradesh in the solar energy sector. Within this single month, a record 35,804 rooftop solar plants were installed.

On February 28, 2026, Uttar Pradesh set a national record by completing 2,211 installations in a single day, the highest ever achieved by any state in India in one day. This achievement demonstrates the state’s swift execution and mission-mode implementation.

The scheme has given rise to a widespread solar energy economy in the state. Currently, more than 4,500 vendors are actively working, providing direct employment to over 60,000 people.

On average, 4 to 5 MW of rooftop solar capacity is being installed daily, generating approximately ₹20 to ₹25 crore in daily business. Rooftop solar systems are producing more than 60 lakh units of free electricity per day, with an estimated economic value of around ₹4 crore daily.

One significant indirect benefit of the rooftop solar model is land conservation. Through this scheme, more than 5,000 acres of land have been saved in Uttar Pradesh. If the same capacity had been installed through ground-mounted solar plants, a vast land area would have been required. This land is now available for industrial, commercial, agricultural, and other developmental activities.

The rapid growth in installations has also increased demand for solar industry equipment such as modules, inverters, structures, and cables, leading to the development of a strong supply chain within the state. At the same time, increased solar energy production is significantly reducing carbon emissions, marking an important step toward environmental protection.

Uttar Pradesh is also moving toward integrating solar energy with future digital energy trading models. Vendors associated with UPNEDA are working to link energy generation with platforms such as the Unified Energy Interface.