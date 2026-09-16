UP Schools To Get 12 Musical Inspirational Prayers As SIET Launches Digital Assembly Initiative | X

Lucknow, September 16: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is not only integrating school education with modern technology but is also providing a new direction to values, discipline and creativity among students. In this sequence, under the inspiration and guidance of Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, efforts are being advanced to make prayer assemblies in Basic and Secondary schools across the state more effective, musical and well-organised. Under this initiative, video content of 12 inspirational prayers will be prepared in a musical format.

In this connection, a workshop of music teachers and students was organised on Wednesday in the auditorium of the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET), Nishatganj. Selected participants took part in the workshop conducted under the direction of SIET Director Dr Mukesh Chandra.

Through this initiative, efforts are being made to provide schools with structured and high-quality musical prayer content while integrating music, technology, discipline and inspirational values into the school environment.

SIET Director Dr Mukesh Chandra said that the primary objective of the initiative is to ensure that inspirational and musical prayers are conducted in the prayer assemblies of all schools across the state. With the support of the Lucknow Division team, real-time shooting and recording of 12 prayers will be undertaken. After recording the prayers in the studio with music teachers and students, the content will be technically edited to prepare the final video material.

The workshop featured live demonstrations of studio recording and karaoke technology, a lyrics display system and audio mixing technology. Along with familiarising teachers with the recording process, group singing practice was also conducted. Discussions were also held on the introduction of the 12 inspirational prayers and the plan for their implementation in schools.

Dr Mukesh Chandra said that after recording and editing, the final video content will be made available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other digital platforms. This will enable schools and teachers to use the content in prayer assemblies according to their requirements.

He further stated that every child has potential and that the role of a teacher is to identify and nurture that potential. Conveying the message of making continuous efforts in the right direction, he said that service to the nation can be rendered through learning, teaching and shaping students into good human beings. He added that students have the responsibility not only to study but also to share their knowledge with fellow students. SIET’s effort is to prepare useful study material for students in digital and video formats and make it accessible to them.

Under this initiative, 12 inspirational prayers including Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Data, Humko Man Ki Shakti Dena, Ae Malik Tere Bande Hum, Teri Hai Zameen Tera Aasman, O Palanhare, Tumhi Ho Mata Pita Tumhi Ho, Tu Pyar Ka Sagar Hai, Jyoti Se Jyoti Jagate Chalo, Badal Pe Paon Hai, Insaaf Ki Dagar Pe, Hum Honge Kamyab and Aao Bachchon Tumhe Dikhayen will be musically produced and developed in video format. After the workshop, music teachers and students were given a tour of the SIET studio and briefed about its technical aspects. Joint Director of Education, Lucknow Division, Dr Pradeep Kumar provided suggestions regarding real-time recording. Science Progress Officer Dr Dinesh Kumar was present, while Administrative Officer Ajit Singh conducted the workshop.