UP Schools Get 68,358 Menstrual Health Clubs, 66,045 Pad Banks As CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Pushes Girls' Hygiene & Dignity | X

Lucknow, October 08: The Yogi government is comprehensively strengthening Menstrual Health Management (MHM) by making girls' health, hygiene, and dignity an integral part of the school system. Following the directions of Director General, School Education Monika Rani, schools across the state are making sustained efforts to reduce hesitation and embarrassment around menstruation and provide girls with the necessary facilities and accurate information. These efforts are also becoming visible at the school level.

So far, MHM clubs have been formed in 68,358 schools across the state, pad banks have been established in 66,045 schools, awareness sessions have been held with children in 63,633 schools, and discussions on MHM-related aspects have been held with teachers in 63,928 schools.

Building on these efforts, the State Project Office organized workshops for 209 master trainers on August 13 and 14, 2026. Subsequently, the State Project Office trained 450 master trainers across the state between September 9 and 25, 2026. This will help in taking forward information and activities related to Menstrual Health Management more effectively at the school level.

The MHM system is not limited to providing sanitary napkins. In addition to providing necessary facilities to girl students through MHM clubs and pad banks in schools, we also conduct awareness activities regularly. Sessions on Menstrual Health Management and key emergency assistance numbers are also organized as part of the activities conducted under Meena Manch on Saturdays.

At the school level, TLM/training activities have also been taken forward by incorporating information on Menstrual Health Management and the judgment passed in Dr Jaya Thakur versus Government of India and Others in the weekly activity-based booklet ‘Pragati Ke Pankh’ for adolescent boys and girls.

A special training campaign has strengthened the capacity of state-level master trainers. The state organized workshops for 209 master trainers in August, and completed training for 450 master trainers in September. This helps deliver information on Menstrual Health Management to schools systematically.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has also taken an initiative to link menstrual hygiene with regular school education activities. It has incorporated awareness content on Menstrual Health Management into textbooks based on the existing curriculum. This will help create an environment for open dialogue on issues related to menstruation among girl students as well as students and teachers.

The objective of the Yogi government's MHM system is not merely to provide girls with the necessary materials, but also to create a school environment where hesitation around menstruation is reduced, accurate information is available, and girl students can continue their education with full confidence.

To do this, the entire system is being strengthened, from clean toilets, water, and handwashing facilities to sanitary napkins, pad banks, MHM clubs, safe disposal, teacher training, and awareness activities.

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“The Yogi government is giving the highest priority to the health, hygiene, and dignity of girls and is creating a safe and supportive environment in schools where menstruation does not become a hindrance to their education or confidence. The state is continuously strengthening this system through MHM clubs, pad banks, awareness sessions, and master-trainer training. Our endeavor is to ensure that every girl receives the necessary facilities, correct information, and a dignified environment so that she can move forward on the path of education with full confidence.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education