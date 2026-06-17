UP Scholarship Scam: ED Attaches ₹13.83 Crore Assets; University Linked To BJP Leader Under Scanner

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹13.83 crore in its ongoing probe into the Uttar Pradesh scholarship scam | Representative image

Lucknow, June 16: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹13.83 crore in connection with an alleged scholarship scam in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the misuse of funds meant for students.

According to officials, the action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after investigators traced assets allegedly linked to the proceeds of crime generated through irregularities in scholarship disbursement. The probe focuses on allegations that government scholarship funds intended for students were diverted through fraudulent means.

University Under ED Scanner

A university associated with a BJP leader has also come under the agency’s scanner as investigators examine its alleged role in the case. The ED is scrutinising financial transactions, records and other documents to determine whether institutions or individuals benefited unlawfully from the scholarship scheme.

The scholarship scam has been under investigation for several years, with agencies probing allegations of fake admissions, forged documents and irregular claims made to secure government funds. Authorities believe large-scale financial irregularities may have caused significant losses to the public exchequer.

Read Also ED Files Charge Sheet In DAV PG College Scholarship Scam Under PMLA In Dehradun

Assets Worth ₹13.83 Crore Attached

The attachment of assets is considered a major step in the money-laundering investigation and could be followed by further action depending on the findings of the probe. The ED has maintained that the investigation is ongoing and that additional assets or individuals may come under scrutiny as evidence is examined.

The case continues to attract political and public attention due to the alleged misuse of funds meant for economically weaker students.