UP Rural Women Lead Economic Transformation; Over 28 Lakh Become 'Lakhpati Didis' Through Self-Help Groups | X

Lucknow, September 2: Women in the villages of Uttar Pradesh are writing a new story of economic transformation. Rural women, once considered confined to household responsibilities and assisting in agriculture, are now evolving from mere savers to entrepreneurs and from supporters of their families to their economic strength. The Yogi Government's Rural Livelihood Mission has provided a broad foundation for this transformation.

By joining more than 10.5 lakh Self-Help Groups across the State, nearly 1.25 crore rural families have become self-reliant, and among them, more than 28 lakh women have emerged as 'Lakhpati Didis', becoming the new face of rural prosperity. This transformation is not limited to an increase in women's income; it is also creating a new cycle of capital, production, markets, and employment in rural areas.

The greatest achievement of the Livelihood Mission is not merely its vast network but the community-based economic ecosystem developing in villages. What began with small savings by women has now expanded to banking, credit, production, processing, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Rather than limiting Self-Help Groups to a mechanism of financial assistance, the Yogi Government has made them the first step towards economic self-reliance. Beyond the groups themselves, a structure comprising 65,544 Village Organizations and 3,298 Cluster-Level Federations has been established, providing women with an institutional foundation that is giving stability to their livelihoods and helping expand their enterprises.

The Rural Livelihood Mission is built upon the strength of collective action, through which women organize themselves and enhance their economic capacity. The journey begins with regular small savings within Self-Help Groups. These savings create financial discipline and subsequently open pathways to bank credit and other forms of institutional finance.

Mission Director Arun Kumar stated that this system has opened the doors of entrepreneurship even for rural women who previously had neither substantial capital nor direct access to markets. From agriculture-related activities to animal husbandry, dairy production, food processing, manufacturing of local products, and the service sector, women are developing new sources of income. As a result, their role is evolving from that of an additional income-earning family member to a participant in economic decision-making.

The most powerful reflection of this transformation is the State's 28.16 lakh Lakhpati Didis. Their becoming Lakhpatis is not merely an income statistic but an indication of the changing economic structure of rural families. Regular and sustainable income has enabled women not only to meet family needs but also to build capital for the future.

An increase in a woman's income has an impact on both the family and the village. Along with enhancing the ability to spend on children's education, nutrition, healthcare, and household needs, it also generates demand in local markets. This is why the Lakhpati Didi campaign is being viewed not merely as a women's empowerment initiative but as a model that generates prosperity in the rural economy from the grassroots upward.

The association of 1.25 crore families with more than 10.5 lakh Self-Help Groups in Uttar Pradesh is a major example of the scale of the Mission's expansion. Organizing rural families on such a large scale has created a collective economic strength among women in villages. Challenges relating to capital, training, and market access, which were difficult for an individual woman to overcome, have become easier to address through collective strength and the support of the Yogi Government.

Another distinctive feature of this model is that it strengthens the livelihood of poor families in a phased manner. First, a woman is connected to a group; then savings and financial discipline are developed; thereafter, she is linked to credit, skills, production, and markets. This sequence is laying the foundation for self-reliance.

To provide long-term and institutional strength to Self-Help Groups, a network of 65,544 Village Organizations and 3,298 Cluster-Level Federations has been established across the State. This arrangement has also enabled village women to participate in the management of community institutions and economic activities.

Mission Director Arun Kumar said that Village Organizations strengthen coordination among groups, financial discipline, and livelihood activities at the local level, while Cluster-Level Federations are becoming a medium for connecting them with larger markets, training opportunities, and institutional support. It is through this strong framework that the Mission's concept of “Aatmanirbhar Mahila, Aadarsh Parivar aur Samriddh Sanstha” is taking concrete shape in villages.