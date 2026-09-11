UP RISE Programme In Rae Bareli Highlights 24,000+ Startups, Pushes Youth Entrepreneurship | X

Rae Bareli, September 11: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is implementing ambitious schemes to make youth self-reliant. To take the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’ to the ground, a grand ‘UP RISE: Samvaad, Sankalp, Safalta’ program was organized at Feroze Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Rae Bareli. The main objective of the Event is to make the youth of the state not merely job seekers, but entrepreneurs who establish their own ventures and provide employment to others. More than 500 students participated in the program.

At the program, Manish Khemka, Chairman of Global Taxpayers Trust and Member of the GST Grievance Redressal Committee, shared with young people in Uttar Pradesh about the state’s strong startup ecosystem. He said, "Uttar Pradesh has the world’s largest young workforce. This is our demographic dividend. The youth of UP are no longer ‘job seekers’, but are becoming ‘job creators’. Before 2017, the number of registered startups in the state was only around 120, which has now increased to more than 24,000. Women are leading 50 percent of these startups. 8 unicorn startups have been established."

He stated that the government has eased the policy framework through Startup Policy 2026. Youth are being provided a sustenance allowance of ₹20,000 per month, a prototype grant of up to ₹10 lakh, and seed capital of up to ₹15 lakh. More than 4,675 old rules and compliances across 65 departments have been abolished, making business easier. As a result, the number of factories in the state has increased from 14,000 to more than 31,000. UP is now among India's most business-friendly states, and the youth should make full use of it.

At the program, AI consultant, technical architect, and mobility experts Lata Rastogi and Manish Nath informed students about new technologies in artificial intelligence and various emerging startups. They also informed students about various beneficial Uttar Pradesh government schemes and encouraged them to take advantage of them.

The speakers provided detailed information on the Yogi government’s Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, Mukhyamantri Swarozgar, and schemes related to women’s empowerment, aimed at making the state's youth self-reliant. The event shortlisted 12 outstanding startup ideas.

These included Krishi Scan, Vyapar Setu, Smart Care, Jal Risav Nivaran, Lab Setu, Mobile Sahyogi Robot, and others. Navneet Yadav, the winner for the best presentation, Team Mobile Sahyogi Robot, was awarded a prize of ₹25,000. The runners-up, Rishabh Srivastava, Shozab Rizvi and Team Lab Setu, were also honored with prizes. The UP RISE program will be organized in 30 prominent colleges across 25 cities of the state.

This will give talented students in the state direct opportunities for internships and employment with leading companies.