'UP Rise 2026: Dialogue, Resolve, Success' Program Witnesses Enthusiastic Participation From Youth |

Lucknow, July 9: The youth of Uttar Pradesh no longer aspire only to secure jobs; they also want to take responsibility for communicating the Yogi Government's initiatives and the state's evolving development model to every section of society. With this vision, the 'UP Rise 2026: Dialogue, Resolve, Success' programme was successfully organised, drawing enthusiastic participation from university students across the state. The students pledged to serve as Campus Brand Ambassadors, taking the government's policies to young people across Uttar Pradesh. They openly endorsed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policies focused on skill development, self-employment, startups, and innovation, stating that Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as the state offering the largest and widest range of opportunities. The event was jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Information & Public Relations and Times Now.

At the event held in Lucknow, students from universities and colleges across various districts expressed their views on Uttar Pradesh's changing development model. They observed that since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office in 2017, the state has witnessed remarkable progress in law and order, infrastructure, investment, industry, and employment. Earlier, a large number of young people had to leave the state in search of jobs. Today, however, new opportunities in industry, startups, and investment are drawing them back to Uttar Pradesh.

Students from other states also appreciated the positive environment that has emerged in Uttar Pradesh.

Youth embrace digital outreach

One of the key themes of the programme was 'The Power of Information in the Digital Age and the Growing Role of Social Media.' Students shared their perspectives, saying that information will become the most valuable resource in the future, while social media influencers will play a crucial role in disseminating accurate information, promoting important public welfare schemes, and highlighting positive developments. Students who pledged to serve as Campus Brand Ambassadors said they would use social media to spread awareness about the transformational changes taking place in Uttar Pradesh.

The event also featured discussions on pressing social issues and the continued relevance of traditional media such as radio.

Students share personal journeys

During the inspirational session, several students shared their personal journeys and future aspirations. Sonali Rajan, a first-year MBBS student at Sharda University, recounted how she received a second chance at life after her mother donated a kidney to her. Following this difficult phase, she resolved to pursue her dreams with renewed determination and live life to the fullest.

She also thanked the Yogi Government for making Uttar Pradesh the safest state for women and said she actively spreads awareness among people through social media.

Sakshi Thakur from Naini, Prayagraj, said that while her parents and family had always wanted her to pursue a successful career in medicine, she had different aspirations. Although she cleared the NEET examination, she chose social media as her profession.

Today, she works as a social media manager, spreading awareness about government welfare schemes and disseminating authentic information to the public. She aspires to establish her own large enterprise in the future.

Students highlight opportunities

Krishna Mishra, an LLB student at Lucknow University, blogger, and social media influencer, said, "The Yogi Government's scholarship scheme significantly strengthened his education and career."

He emphasised that every eligible student in the state should receive the benefits of the scheme. According to him, effective government initiatives create opportunities for young people, and more students should be made aware of them.

Shivangi Srivastava, a first-year B.Com student at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, and a resident of Kanpur, praised the Yogi Government's initiatives for youth.

She described the event as highly useful and inspiring, saying it had provided a significant platform for young creators. It gave participants an opportunity to interact with students and social media creators from across the state while gaining valuable insights into the future of content creation, emerging opportunities, and the evolving digital landscape.

Campus ambassadors pledge support

Vaishnavi Tiwari, a second-year B.Com student from Meerut, said, "UP Rise 2026 serves as a powerful platform connecting young people with the government's new schemes, projects, and opportunities."

She said it is the responsibility of young people to ensure that accurate information about welfare schemes and opportunities reaches as many people as possible. As a Campus Ambassador, she intends to motivate fellow students to take advantage of government initiatives and build a brighter future. She added, "Events like UP Rise connect youth with new possibilities while providing them with opportunities to advance and showcase their talent."

The programme also featured extensive discussions on Mission Shakti, Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi, and the achievements of women's self-help groups.

Students and young social media content creators unanimously observed that the Yogi Government's initiatives have played a significant role in making rural women economically self-reliant and connecting them with self-employment opportunities. They described women's safety and increasing participation as among the most significant achievements of Uttar Pradesh's development model. They noted that the state is progressing rapidly in education, investment, industry, startups, and employment, with the benefits of government schemes reaching the last mile.

Compared to the past, young people now have far greater opportunities, and their active participation will be a major strength in building a Viksit Uttar Pradesh.