UP Revenue Board Launches 3 Portals To Speed Up Case Disposal & Ensure Transparency | X

Lucknow, September 3: The Yogi Government is quite serious about the disposal of revenue cases within the stipulated time limit and ensuring transparency. In this sequence, the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council Board launched 3 portals on Thursday. The Board launched the e-Filing Portal for online tracking of revenue cases, the Online Transmission of Lower Court Record Portal for online tracking of lower court records, and the beta version of the Section-34 Mutation Portal for expediting and bringing transparency to various cases of mutation under Section-34.



Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council Board Chairperson Archana Agrawal, while launching all three portals, stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has placed considerable emphasis on the transparent disposal of pending cases in the revenue courts of the state within the stipulated time limit. In view of this, to accelerate the disposal of revenue cases, the e-Filing Portal has been launched for registration of new revenue cases, the Online Transmission of Lower Court Record Portal has been launched for putting records of revenue cases in lower courts online, and the beta version of the Section-34 Mutation Portal has been launched for expediting and bringing transparency to various cases of mutation under Section-34.



She informed that the e-Filing Portal and Online Transmission of Lower Court Record Portal will initially be used at the Board level. Subsequently, they will be operated at the divisional level and then at the district level. These portals will be linked with RCCMS. The Chairperson informed that both manual and online systems will be operated for the registration of revenue cases so that no one faces any inconvenience.



Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council Board Commissioner and Secretary Kanchan Verma stated, "The Board receives the highest number of cases related to mutation under Section-34. Therefore, the beta version of the Section-34 Mutation Portal has been launched to dispose of these cases within the stipulated time limit and fix the accountability of the concerned officer. At present, it will be operated in four districts, namely Shravasti, Banda, Balrampur and Hardoi. Thereafter, it will also be implemented in other districts of the state."



She informed that no change has been made in the Section-34 Mutation Act. She stated that the portal will provide relief to people from having to repeatedly visit offices for mutation.



Benefits of the new portals



e-Filing Portal: Revenue cases can be registered online. This will reduce the paperwork, accelerate the registration of cases and make it easier to track the status of a case online.



Online transmission of lower court record portal: Records of revenue cases can be sent and tracked online from lower courts. This will reduce the time taken to send records and lower the possibility of files being lost or delayed.



Section-34 Mutation Portal: Cases related to mutation can be monitored online. This will help in the time-bound disposal of cases and also enable the accountability of the concerned officers to be fixed. People will also get relief from having to repeatedly visit government offices for mutation.