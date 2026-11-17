UP Releases Draft Electoral Roll With 13.58 Crore Voters, Electorate Grows By 17 Lakh Since April | PTI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with around 13.58 crore voters finding a place in the list.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, addressing a press conference, said voters would get another opportunity to enrol their names, seek deletion of ineligible entries and correct errors in their personal details.

The draft roll shows an increase of around 17 lakh voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10 following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which had recorded 13.39 crore voters.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Addressing a press conference, UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa says, "Many people believe that voters are added or deleted only during the revision process. There is also a misconception that no Form 6 or Form 7 can be submitted, and no corrections can be made after April 10. I would like to clear this misconception. The electoral roll remains dynamic throughout the year. Forms 6, 7 and 8 are accepted during the revision process, and the changes are reflected in the electoral roll. Even after the revision process concludes and the final electoral roll is published, people can submit Forms 6, 7 and 8 from the very next day, and the changes start reflecting in the list. Therefore, our electoral roll was not static between April 10 and November 17. During this period, there was a net increase of 18,84,113 voters. While more voters may have been added during this period, some names would also have been deleted. The figure of 18,84,113 represents the net increase after accounting for both additions and deletions.He adds, "The number of male voters increased by 7,87,449, while the number of female voters increased by 10,96,828. This means the increase in the number of female voters was significantly higher than that of male voters during this continuous updation process. Between April 10 and November 17, 2026, the number of third-gender voters decreased by 164. There was also a significant decline in the number of voters aged 18 and 19. Their number, which stood at 17,63,360 on April 10, fell to 11,83,352 on November 17, a decrease of 5,80,008. These figures may appear unusual and surprising, but the reason is that, as I explained, the electoral roll is dynamic. The age of voters is calculated with reference to January 1, 2026. Some voters who were 19 years old in the previous roll have now turned 20, while those who were listed as 18 or above have moved into the 19-plus category. In other words, voters who were earlier counted in the 18-plus category are now reflected in the 19-plus category. The decrease of 5,80,008 is therefore due to this age transition. Those who are currently 17 years old will become eligible and be included during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR). Consequently, when the SSR concludes and we review the figures on January 4, there will be a substantial increase in the number of voters in the 18-19 age group." — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

Claims And Objections Invited Until December 16

The Election Commission has invited claims and objections on the draft list till December 16. The process of disposing of these claims and objections will be completed by December 28, and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.

The draft electoral roll will be available at all 1,73,730 polling booths across the state's 403 Assembly constituencies in all 75 districts. Voters can also check their names on the websites of the respective District Election Officers. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and political parties will also be provided copies of the draft list.

Special Weekend Campaigns For Voter Registration

The CEO said special campaigns would be organised on Saturdays and Sundays to facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters, deletion of ineligible names and correction of errors in names, addresses and other particulars.

During these campaigns, voters will be able to verify their details and submit the necessary applications to the concerned authorities.

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Officials Asked To Identify Sensitive Booths

District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police have also been asked to identify sensitive polling booths as part of the preparations for the electoral exercise.

The final electoral roll will be published after the completion of the claims and objections process and their disposal by the prescribed deadline.