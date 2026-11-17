Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with around 13.58 crore voters finding a place in the list.
Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, addressing a press conference, said voters would get another opportunity to enrol their names, seek deletion of ineligible entries and correct errors in their personal details.
The draft roll shows an increase of around 17 lakh voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10 following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which had recorded 13.39 crore voters.
Claims And Objections Invited Until December 16
The Election Commission has invited claims and objections on the draft list till December 16. The process of disposing of these claims and objections will be completed by December 28, and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.
The draft electoral roll will be available at all 1,73,730 polling booths across the state's 403 Assembly constituencies in all 75 districts. Voters can also check their names on the websites of the respective District Election Officers. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and political parties will also be provided copies of the draft list.
Special Weekend Campaigns For Voter Registration
The CEO said special campaigns would be organised on Saturdays and Sundays to facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters, deletion of ineligible names and correction of errors in names, addresses and other particulars.
During these campaigns, voters will be able to verify their details and submit the necessary applications to the concerned authorities.
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Officials Asked To Identify Sensitive Booths
District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police have also been asked to identify sensitive polling booths as part of the preparations for the electoral exercise.
The final electoral roll will be published after the completion of the claims and objections process and their disposal by the prescribed deadline.