UP Releases ₹460.23 Crore For 1.28 Lakh Shikshamitras After Honorarium Hiked To ₹18,000 | X

Lucknow, October 6: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state government has provided financial support to Shikshamitra teachers by significantly increasing their honorarium under Samagra Shiksha. At the enhanced rate, under which the honorarium has been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000 per month, the government has released ₹460.23 crore for the honorarium of 1,27,841 Shikshamitra teachers working in the academic session 2026-27 for September and October. District-wise funds have been determined for payment of the honorarium for both months.

An amount of ₹230.11 crore has been earmarked for the honorarium for September, and ₹230.11 crore for October. Thus, a total provision of ₹460.23 crore has been made for both months. The government has directed the concerned districts to ensure payment as per the prescribed allocation.

Approximately 1.28 lakh Shikshamitra teachers in the state will benefit directly. The government has made district-wise allocations for the September and October honorarium of 1,27,841 Shikshamitra teachers working under Samagra Shiksha in the academic session 2026-27. Through this, the process of payment of honorarium at the enhanced rate will be taken forward.

The Yogi government has increased the honorarium of Shikshamitra teachers under Samagra Shiksha by ₹8,000 per month. This raises the honorarium from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000 per month, an 80 percent increase. Receiving the honorarium at the enhanced rate will provide additional financial support to Shikshamitra teachers.

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“The Yogi government has strengthened the economic interests of Shikshamitra teachers by significantly increasing their honorarium. The release of ₹460.23 crore for September and October, along with the increased honorarium, further strengthens the government's commitment towards Shikshamitra teachers.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

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“The increase in honorarium will provide additional financial support to Shikshamitra teachers. This will enable them to discharge their responsibilities in schools with greater enthusiasm and commitment and contribute to strengthening the learning process of students.”

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education