UP Rajya Sabha Polls BJP's 8 Candidates File Nominations In Presence Of CM Yogi Adityanath

मा0 मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी की मौजूदगी में दिनांक 6 अक्टूबर, 2026 को विधान भवन, लखनऊ में राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करते भाजपा के प्रत्याशी | File Pic

Lucknow, October 6: In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all eight Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for Rajya Sabha elections filed their nomination papers on Tuesday. On the last day of nominations, BJP candidates Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar filed their nominations at Vidhan Bhawan. CM extended his best wishes to all the candidates.

Besides CM Yogi, Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and ministers of Yogi Government Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Sachan, Ashish Patel, Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Kapildev Agarwal, JPS Rathore, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Girish Chandra Yadav, Brajesh Singh, Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajni Tiwari, Baldev Singh Aulakh and others were present during the filing of nominations.