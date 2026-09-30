UP Pushes Faster IT, AI, Semiconductor & Data Centre Investments, Minister Orders Timely Project Implementation | X

Lucknow, September 30: Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is continuously accelerating investment, innovation and technological development across various sectors to realize the goal of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. In this direction, the department held a high-level review meeting on Wednesday at Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow, to make the role of the IT and Electronics sector more effective. Information Technology and Electronics Minister Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, progress of various policies, schemes and programs being implemented under the IT and Electronics Department was reviewed, followed by detailed deliberations on the future action plan for providing technology-driven expansion to the state’s economy. The meeting reviewed the implementation status of provisions related to the IT Policy, Electronics Manufacturing Policy, Semiconductor Policy, Data Center Policy, Startup Policy, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

The meeting laid special emphasis on promoting investment in emerging sectors such as IT, electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centers and startups. During the discussion, the team also considered opportunities to create new employment, promote innovation, and expand economic activity in the state through these sectors.

Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma instructed officials to ensure timely and effective implementation of all department policies and schemes. Emphasizing that new initiatives and incentive schemes should be finalized within the stipulated timeframe and implemented on the ground, he said that their benefits should effectively reach investors, companies and the youth of the state.

The Minister directed that, along with attracting investment in the IT and Electronics sector, priority should also be given to employment generation, skill development, and balanced technological development across different regions of the state. He stated that investment in the technology sector would not only strengthen the state’s economy but also create new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for the youth.

The meeting also emphasized faster, more transparent approval of investment proposals, disbursement of incentives, and implementation of projects. The minister directed that concerned officials and institutions establish regular coordination and continuously review scheme progress.

He stated that IT and Electronics sector has an important role to play in achieving the goal of a trillion-dollar economy. For this, along with effective policy implementation, it is essential to create an investor-friendly environment and ensure projects are brought on the ground on time.

During the discussion on upcoming action plan, officials were directed to accelerate work in accordance with the targets. Emphasis was laid on further accelerating investment, innovation, employment, startups and technological development in the state through effective implementation of the department’s schemes.

Through the decisions taken at the meeting, resolve was reiterated to move forward towards making the state more digitally and technologically empowered and strengthening the contribution of the IT and Electronics sector towards the Yogi government’s goal of a trillion-dollar economy.

Principal Secretary, Information Technology and Electronics, Alok Kumar, IAS, Special Secretary/Managing Director, UPDESCO, Akanksha Rana, IAS, Special Secretary/Managing Director, UPLC, Jasjit Kaur, IAS, along with senior officials of the department, were present at the meeting.