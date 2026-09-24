UP Prison Infrastructure Expansion: Overcrowding Rate Drops As State Adds Jail Capacity | X

Lucknow, September 24: Yogi Government is continuously working to make the state's prison system modern, secure, and humane. To address the growing inmate population and prison overcrowding, the Yogi Government has accelerated the construction of new jails, reducing the prison overcrowding rate.

Currently, 77 prisons are operational in the state, including 7 Central Prisons, 2 Women’s Central Prisons, 64 District Prisons, 1 Special Prison, 2 Sub-Jails, and 1 Juvenile Home. The significant increase in prison capacity resulted from the expansion of prison infrastructure during the Yogi Government’s last nine and a half years. In 2017, the total inmate capacity of 70 prisons in the state was 58,400, which increased to 77,673 by 2026.

During this period, the prison overcrowding rate also declined substantially. While the overcrowding rate stood at 1.77 in 2017, it has reduced to 1.03 in 2026. This decline is a direct result of the Yogi Government's efforts to expand prisons, build new jails, and create additional capacity.

Since 2017, the Yogi Government has opened seven new prisons. These include Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Etawah Central Prison, Prayagraj, Shravasti and the Old District Prison Bareilly. These new prisons add capacity for 10,495 inmates, reducing pressure on prisons across various districts.

Yogi Government is also moving forward with construction of six new district jails. These include Kanpur Nagar (capacity 2,030), Auraiya (1,056), Shahjahanpur (1,520), Gyanpur-Bhadohi (574), Moradabad (2,000) and Lalitpur (552). Construction of these six new jails will create additional capacity for 7,732 inmates in the state. The government has received proposals seeking administrative and financial approval for these projects.

In addition, work is progressing rapidly on newly under-construction jail projects across the state. Construction of new district jails in Amethi and Mahoba has nearly reached the final stage. More than 98 percent of the work on Amethi Jail and over 93 percent of the work on Mahoba Jail is complete. Besides these, construction of new jails is progressing rapidly in Hathras, Kushinagar, Jaunpur and Hapur as well. These six under-construction jails will have a combined capacity of 6,156 inmates. Yogi Government aims to complete most of these projects by 2026.

Along with expanding prison infrastructure, the government is also preparing to establish new jails in districts where land purchase and registration processes are underway. Land acquisition and registration for proposed jails in Sambhal, Shamli, Ballia, Saharanpur, Amroha and Chandauli are in progress. For several of these projects, the government has already approved funds amounting to crores of rupees.

Excessive overcrowding in prisons affects security, healthcare, sanitation, and rehabilitation-related activities. Keeping this challenge in mind, the Yogi Government has prioritized increasing prison capacity. The construction of new jails will not only provide better residential facilities for inmates but also help prison administration maintain security arrangements and implement reformative programs.

Yogi Government is striving to ensure that every inmate receives accommodation in accordance with prescribed standards and that problems arising from overcrowding in prisons are minimized.

To achieve this, the government is ensuring the construction of new jails, the upgrading of existing prisons, the construction of additional barracks, and the provision of modern security resources.