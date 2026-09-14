UP Polls: EVM-VVPAT Checks Begin To Ensure Election Preparedness | File Pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is preparing a new political strategy focused on district-level issues ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party is reportedly working on separate manifestos for different districts to address local concerns and strengthen its grassroots connect.

The strategy aims to highlight issues specific to each region, including employment, development, education, infrastructure and other public concerns. Party leaders and workers are expected to gather feedback from local communities before finalising the proposals.

Election preparations gain pace

Preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have gathered pace, with election officials being trained in the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPAT units.

A special workshop in Varanasi trained officials from 21 districts on technical and administrative procedures, security measures and prescribed protocols.

Officials were given hands-on training in operating EVMs and VVPATs, along with procedures covering randomisation, commissioning, polling, counting and post-counting protocols.

Experts from Bharat Electronics Limited explained the technical structure and security features of the machines.

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Officials undergo technical training

The training was conducted under the supervision of senior election officials, including Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg and Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

Participants were also assessed after the training, while their queries were addressed through a doubt-clearing session.