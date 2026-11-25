Keshav Prasad Maurya says the BJP will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections under its lotus symbol | File Photo

Jalaun/Lucknow, November 24, 2026: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has sparked fresh political discussion over the BJP's leadership strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections, declaring that the lotus, the party's election symbol, will be its chief ministerial face.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Jalaun on Tuesday, November 24, Maurya was asked who would be the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming state elections.

Responding to the question, he said, "The lotus will be the face for the Chief Minister's post." He also expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

Maurya Rules Out Individual CM Face

His statement comes amid growing political discussions over whether the BJP will project an individual leader as its CM candidate or contest the elections under collective party leadership.

Maurya also targeted the proposed electoral understanding between the Samajwadi Party and Congress. Taking a dig at their ongoing seat-sharing discussions, he said the two parties could attempt to form an alliance, but their political combination would not succeed.

Using the expression "khichdi", he remarked that the SP-Congress alliance would neither produce the desired political outcome nor pose a serious challenge to the BJP.

He further targeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying voters would reject the SP again in 2027. Referring to the party's bicycle symbol, Maurya used the phrase that voters would puncture its cycle.

BJP Confident Of Third Consecutive Victory

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the BJP was preparing to secure a third consecutive victory in Uttar Pradesh with a strong majority. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the party's governance and political positioning in the state.

Maurya also contrasted the BJP's claims on law and order with his criticism of previous SP governments, alleging that the Samajwadi Party's return would mean a reversal in governance.

With the SP and Congress holding discussions on seat-sharing and the BJP stepping up its organisational preparations, the 2027 Assembly elections are already becoming a major political talking point in Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya's "lotus as CM face" remark adds another dimension to the debate over leadership, alliances and electoral strategy ahead of the 403-member Assembly contest.

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